Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and NHK Japan.



From GERMANY- The increased possibility of a Trump presidency has made European leaders and citizens anxious- how will transatlantic policy be shaped if the US makes America first threats to NATO nations an official strategy? South Africa has made a new application to the ICJ asking it to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip.



From CUBA- The government in the Gaza Strip has dismissed the US decision to airdrop humanitarian aid, saying it is a theatrical and ineffective move. The Geneva-based European Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has confirmed that Israeli tanks have deliberately run over dozens of Palestinians in separate incidents. Israeli forces bombed a second aid truck last Sunday.



From FRANCE- A press review about Argentinian President Javier Milei has suspended the largest public news agency called Telam for what he called spreading propaganda for the Left. A press review on French leaders enshrining abortion rights into the constitution.



From JAPAN- Citizens in SW Japan tried to get a nuclear power plant suspended by a court. The Japanese PM is continuing efforts to export fighter jets to other countries. The Chinese FM spoke about US/China relations on the sidelines of the National Peoples Congress in Beijing. There is a conference in Geneva on restricting the use of lethal autonomous weapons, like those being used by Israel in Gaza. The WHO says 1 in 6 children under the age of 2 in Gaza is seriously malnourished.



"There are very few places, virtually no places obviously in the corporate media apparatus that you can tell the truth to challenge corporate tyranny and this US imperialist narrative of constant regime change all around the world. It is a very dangerous and slippery slope that we are on and I just think it is time that we take a step back and actually fund the journalists that we want to see."

-Abby Martin



