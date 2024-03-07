|Johnny Osbourne, “Sing Jay Style aka Sing Jay Stylee”
from Truths & Rights (Deluxe Edition)
Studio One - 2008
Khruangbin, “May Ninth”
from A LA SALA
Dead Oceans - 2024
Johnny Osbourne, “We Need Love”
from Truths & Rights (Deluxe Edition)
Studio One - 2008
En Attendant Ana, “Magical Lies”
from Magical Lies - Single
unknown - 2024
Laetitia Sadier, “Une Autre Attente”
from Rooting for Love
Duophonic Super 45s - 2024
Sun V Set, “Water Curse”
from Curious Wave
Sun V Set - 2023
Sun V Set, “Rain Falls”
from Curious Wave
Sun V Set - 2023
Norah Jones, “Staring at the Wall”
from Visions
Blue Note Records - 2024
Luther Vandross, “Funky Music (Is a Part of Me)”
from Love, Luther
Epic/Legacy - 2007
Bob Marley & The Wailers & FISHER, “Jamming”
from Jamming (FISHER Rework) - Single
Tuff Gong - 2024
John Holt, “Rain from the Skies”
from Holt Like a Bolt
Fuel 2000 - 2006
The Heptones, “Sea Of Love”
from Sea of Love
Studio One - 1997
The Gladiators, “Sweet Soul Music”
from Here Comes the Duke
Trojan Records - 1968
The Jamaicans, “Things You Say You Love”
from The Best of the Jamaicans
NOrris Weir PRODUCTION - 2007
The Uniques, “A Yuh (Hey You)”
from Absolutely
Trojan Records - 2018
Jackie Mittoo, “Merry Go Round”
from Drum Song
Gorgon Music / VPAL Music - 2007
King Tubby, “Roots of Dub”
from The Roots of Dub
Greensleeves - 2009
Hoàng Thùy Linh & Đen, “Miền Đất Hứa”
from Miền Đất Hứa - Single
The Leader Entertainment - 2023
Kali Uchis, “¿Cómo Así?”
from ORQUÍDEAS
Geffen Records - 2024
Shortie No Mass, “Who's Shortie”
from here goes nothing.
VinDig - 2021
The Cinematic Orchestra, “All That You Give (feat. Fontella Bass)”
from Every Day
Ninja Tune - 2002
Obongjayar, “Just Cool”
from Just Cool - Single
September Recordings - 2023
Miki Hirayama, “Tsukikage No Nagisa”
from Tokyo Riddim 1976-1985 - Single
Time Capsule - 2023
Yoon Jiyoung, “eternal”
from eternal - Single
MAGIC STRAWBERRY SOUND - 2018
Tame Impala, “Wander”
from Tame Impala - EP
Modular - 2008
Jorge Ben Jor, “Balanca Pema”
from Jorge Ben: Samba Esquema Novo
Poppydisc - 2016
Poison Girlfriend, “Hardly Ever Smile”
from Melting Moment
SAD DISCO
Enrique Lynch Y Su Conjunto, “Safari Salvaje / K Jee”
from Bomba Tropical
unknown
Soda Stereo, “Primavera 0”
from Rock Latino: Soda Stereo
Sony Music Latin - 2012
Prabir Trio, “Slowly”
from Haanji
2541937 Records DK2 - 2021
The New Virginians, “What Is America”
from New America
unknown - 1988
Sandy Nelson, “Jolly Green Giant”
from Drum Discotheque
unknown