Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Golden Eggs*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show originated shortly after the Trump Misadministration began. The Bad Old Days…

Hang onto your hat — or your headset, as the case may be — it’s time for the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 7th, 2017

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—01:17

TB Intro
Music: Focus
01:17—03:16

Is There a There There?
Music: Yello
03:15—07:21

Golden Eggs
Music: Ludovico Einaudi with Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani — Polysics — Hoyt Curtin — Yello — Huun Huur Tu
07:20—27:06

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:06—27:30

Hot Rails to Hell
Music: Temple City Kazoo Orchestra — Blüe Öyster Cult
27:30—31:20

A Thunderbolt Analysis
Music: Yello
31:19—35:51

Evidence that Some Anarchists are Idiots
Music: Raymond Scott Quintette
35:51—38:56

Evidence that Some Liberals are Idiots
(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)
Music: Carl Stalling — Ben Bernie — Peter Thomas — Uncle Ho
38:56—48:44

———————————————————

Music Intro
48:43—49:05

Fire & Brimstone
by Joe Walsh
49:04—53:51

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
53:44—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:20

Tend My Garden
by The James Gang
0:00—5:40

Credits
5:39—6:00

TBR 240308 - Golden Eggs* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 March 7, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 240308 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 March 7, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 