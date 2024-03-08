TBR 240308 - Golden Eggs*

Summary: This week’s archive radio show originated shortly after the Trump Misadministration began. The Bad Old Days…



Hang onto your hat — or your headset, as the case may be — it’s time for the Thunderbolt…

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 7th, 2017



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer

00:00—01:17



TB Intro

Music: Focus

01:17—03:16



Is There a There There?

Music: Yello

03:15—07:21



Golden Eggs

Music: Ludovico Einaudi with Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani — Polysics — Hoyt Curtin — Yello — Huun Huur Tu

07:20—27:06



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:06—27:30



Hot Rails to Hell

Music: Temple City Kazoo Orchestra — Blüe Öyster Cult

27:30—31:20



A Thunderbolt Analysis

Music: Yello

31:19—35:51



Evidence that Some Anarchists are Idiots

Music: Raymond Scott Quintette

35:51—38:56



Evidence that Some Liberals are Idiots

(Featuring the Toothless Old Grandpa)

Music: Carl Stalling — Ben Bernie — Peter Thomas — Uncle Ho

38:56—48:44



Music Intro

48:43—49:05



Fire & Brimstone

by Joe Walsh

49:04—53:51



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

53:44—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:20



Tend My Garden

by The James Gang

0:00—5:40



Credits

5:39—6:00



