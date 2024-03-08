Sonic Café, that’s the Brian Jonestown Massacre with Straight Up And Down, the theme from HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 379. This time the Sonic Café has a little fun with flyover country, in a thing we’re calling, The Midwest, it’s like the west, but closer. Comedian Bryan Miller is here school us on Midwestern nice. We’ve also captured all of the Yahs from the Fargo movie for you’re listening enjoyment. Plus comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan, You Betcha and more, all wrapped in a mix pulled from 55 years. Listen for Jefferson Starship, Donovan, Samantha Fish, Walk the Moon, Two Door Cinema and more including a jump back to 1966 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Sky Saxon and the Seeds with their hit Pushin’ Too Hard, near the bottom of the hour. And finally, to complete our salute to the Midwest, the Sonic Café welcomes our latest sponsor, the Midwest Voice Translator. A must have app for your visit to the Midwest. All straight ahead as we present the Midwest, it’s like the west, but closer. From 2001 here’s the Dave Matthews Band, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Straight Up And Down (Boardwalk Empire) Artist: The Brian Jonestown Massacre LP: Take It From The Man Yr: 1996 Song 2: I Did It Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Everyday Yr: 2001 Song 3: You like Lakes? Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: Song 4: All The Yahs In Fargo Artist: Fargo LP: Fargo Yr. 1996 Song 5: Ride the Tiger Artist: Jefferson Starship LP: Dragon Fly Yr: 1974 Song 6: People From The Midwest Are Too Nice Artist: Bryan Miller LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 7: Do Not Go Gentle Artist: Donovan LP: Beat Café Year: 2004 Song 8: Like A Classic Artist: Samantha Fish LP: Faster Yr: 2021 Song 9: My Kids Artist: WALK THE MOON LP: HEIGHTS Yr: 2021 Song 10: When I Come Around Artist: Green Day LP: Dookie Yr: 1994 Song 11: Midwest Voice Translator Artist: Charlie Berens LP: Yr: 2020 Song 12: What You Know Artist: Two Door Cinema Club LP: Tourist History Yr: 2010 Song 13: Pushin' Too Hard Artist: The Seeds LP: The Seeds Yr: 1966 Song 14: When Someone Finds Out You're From the Midwest Artist: You Betcha LP: Yr: 2020 Song 15: Midlife Crisis Artist: Faith No More LP: Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest Yr: 1998 Song 16: Da Bears Remix Artist: Super Fans LP: SNL Yr: 1985 Song 17: Red Eyes And Tears Artist: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club LP: Take Them On, On Your Own Yr: 2003 Song 18: The Teacher Artist: Alden Shuman LP: The Devil in Miss Jones Yr: 1973
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)