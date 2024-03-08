The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Midwest: Like The West, But Closer
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s the Brian Jonestown Massacre with Straight Up And Down, the theme from HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. So welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 379. This time the Sonic Café has a little fun with flyover country, in a thing we’re calling, The Midwest, it’s like the west, but closer. Comedian Bryan Miller is here school us on Midwestern nice. We’ve also captured all of the Yahs from the Fargo movie for you’re listening enjoyment. Plus comedy shorts from Jim Gaffigan, You Betcha and more, all wrapped in a mix pulled from 55 years. Listen for Jefferson Starship, Donovan, Samantha Fish, Walk the Moon, Two Door Cinema and more including a jump back to 1966 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for Sky Saxon and the Seeds with their hit Pushin’ Too Hard, near the bottom of the hour. And finally, to complete our salute to the Midwest, the Sonic Café welcomes our latest sponsor, the Midwest Voice Translator. A must have app for your visit to the Midwest. All straight ahead as we present the Midwest, it’s like the west, but closer. From 2001 here’s the Dave Matthews Band, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Straight Up And Down (Boardwalk Empire)
Artist: The Brian Jonestown Massacre
LP: Take It From The Man
Yr: 1996
Song 2: I Did It
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Everyday
Yr: 2001
Song 3: You like Lakes?
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: All The Yahs In Fargo
Artist: Fargo
LP: Fargo
Yr. 1996
Song 5: Ride the Tiger
Artist: Jefferson Starship
LP: Dragon Fly
Yr: 1974
Song 6: People From The Midwest Are Too Nice
Artist: Bryan Miller
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Do Not Go Gentle
Artist: Donovan
LP: Beat Café
Year: 2004
Song 8: Like A Classic
Artist: Samantha Fish
LP: Faster
Yr: 2021
Song 9: My Kids
Artist: WALK THE MOON
LP: HEIGHTS
Yr: 2021
Song 10: When I Come Around
Artist: Green Day
LP: Dookie
Yr: 1994
Song 11: Midwest Voice Translator
Artist: Charlie Berens
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 12: What You Know
Artist: Two Door Cinema Club
LP: Tourist History
Yr: 2010
Song 13: Pushin' Too Hard
Artist: The Seeds
LP: The Seeds
Yr: 1966
Song 14: When Someone Finds Out You're From the Midwest
Artist: You Betcha
LP:
Yr: 2020
Song 15: Midlife Crisis
Artist: Faith No More
LP: Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest
Yr: 1998
Song 16: Da Bears Remix
Artist: Super Fans
LP: SNL
Yr: 1985
Song 17: Red Eyes And Tears
Artist: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
LP: Take Them On, On Your Own
Yr: 2003
Song 18: The Teacher
Artist: Alden Shuman
LP: The Devil in Miss Jones
Yr: 1973
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

