March 8, 2024, midnight
Thinking clearly is a show about critical thinking.
The development of artificial intelligence naturally leads us to deeply explore what intelligence, reasoning and knowledge are; the processes required to achieve them; and the implications that has for human thought, belief and decision making—all topics that have been deeply thought about by our guest, Leslie Valiant, Harvard University Professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics. Professor Valiant is the winner of the 2010 A.M. Turing Award and author of three books, including his recent book: The Importance of Being Educable-a New Theory of Human Uniqueness.

How artificial intelligence can help us understand human cognition. Download Program Podcast
00:57:09 1 Feb. 27, 2024
