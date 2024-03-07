Notes:

#2 - Budget 2024 Chris Williamson Galloway Workers Party 24 election - 00:35:00

#3 - Budget 2024 Steve Hall Euro national debt Balance of Payments Disposable Income and MMT - 00:35:00

#4 - PM Rishi Sunak NIL George Galloway ONE Do I Respect the Prime Minister, I Despise the Prime Minister - 00:20:00

#5 - Investigating Diana superb documentary partial (2022) - 00:45:00

#6 - Biden twice refers to Gaza as Ukraine when announcing US aid for Gaza - 00:00:45

#7 - Tom Cheshire Sky News Ibrahim Organi profiteering from the Plight of Palestinians - 00:10:00

#8 - John Harris Conspiracy, Calamity, and Cover-Up The Truth Behind the Hess Flight to Scotland - 01:00:00

#9 - David Sorensen StopWorldControl dot com Zionist Plan to make Jerusalem the capital of a one world government - 01:00:00