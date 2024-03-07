The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2024, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/03/07/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-180/

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Budget 2024 Chris Williamson Galloway Workers Party 24 election - 00:35:00
#3 - Budget 2024 Steve Hall Euro national debt Balance of Payments Disposable Income and MMT - 00:35:00
#4 - PM Rishi Sunak NIL George Galloway ONE Do I Respect the Prime Minister, I Despise the Prime Minister - 00:20:00
#5 - Investigating Diana superb documentary partial (2022) - 00:45:00
#6 - Biden twice refers to Gaza as Ukraine when announcing US aid for Gaza - 00:00:45
#7 - Tom Cheshire Sky News Ibrahim Organi profiteering from the Plight of Palestinians - 00:10:00
#8 - John Harris Conspiracy, Calamity, and Cover-Up The Truth Behind the Hess Flight to Scotland - 01:00:00
#9 - David Sorensen StopWorldControl dot com Zionist Plan to make Jerusalem the capital of a one world government - 01:00:00

Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 03:45:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 34 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:00:45  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:45:00 1 March 8, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 