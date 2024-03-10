The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 10, 2024, midnight
We unearth a couple of original versions of songs made more famous later - (one by the same singer), we'll hear The Queen of Detroit Blues who never found fame but ended up with a good career. We've got a tortured soul ballad about teenage love that brought world fame, briefly, to a couple of teenagers, and a beautiful record by Columbian singer Toto La Mompasina.
Artist - Title Year
Nat King Cole - Straighten Up and Fly Right 1943
The Callahan Brothers - She Came Rollin' Down The Mountain 1936
Tennessee Jim - My Baby She's Rockin 1956
Leadbelly - The Eagle Rocks 1944
Anthony Butler Singers - Judgement's Comin' 1955
Alberta Adams with the Red Saunders Orch. - Messin' Around With The Blues 1953
The Delmore Brothers - Midnight Special 1945
Bob Dunn's Vagabonds - Mama's Gone Goodbye 1939
The Wallace Brothers - (Those) Precious Words 1964
The Bells Of Joy - Well Well No No No 1954
Toto La Mompasina Y Sus Tambores - El Pescador 1991
Spade Cooley and His Orchestra - Crazy 'Cause I Love You 1946
Chuck Jackson, with The Big Bad Blues Band - Cherry Red 2012
Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Louisiana Man 1961
Willie Dixon With Memphis Slim, Piano - Built For Comfort 1959
Johnny Horton - Honky Tonk Man 1956
Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Teardrops 1957
The Diamonds - Sneaky Alligator 1959
Big Walter & His Thunderbirds - Pack Fair And Square 1956
Pete Johnson - Cafe Society Rag 1939

00:58:00 March 10, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
 00:58:00 320Kbps mp3 Stereo
