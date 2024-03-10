Notes: Artist - Title Year

Nat King Cole - Straighten Up and Fly Right 1943

The Callahan Brothers - She Came Rollin' Down The Mountain 1936

Tennessee Jim - My Baby She's Rockin 1956

Leadbelly - The Eagle Rocks 1944

Anthony Butler Singers - Judgement's Comin' 1955

Alberta Adams with the Red Saunders Orch. - Messin' Around With The Blues 1953

The Delmore Brothers - Midnight Special 1945

Bob Dunn's Vagabonds - Mama's Gone Goodbye 1939

The Wallace Brothers - (Those) Precious Words 1964

The Bells Of Joy - Well Well No No No 1954

Toto La Mompasina Y Sus Tambores - El Pescador 1991

Spade Cooley and His Orchestra - Crazy 'Cause I Love You 1946

Chuck Jackson, with The Big Bad Blues Band - Cherry Red 2012

Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Louisiana Man 1961

Willie Dixon With Memphis Slim, Piano - Built For Comfort 1959

Johnny Horton - Honky Tonk Man 1956

Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Teardrops 1957

The Diamonds - Sneaky Alligator 1959

Big Walter & His Thunderbirds - Pack Fair And Square 1956

Pete Johnson - Cafe Society Rag 1939