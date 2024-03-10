We unearth a couple of original versions of songs made more famous later - (one by the same singer), we'll hear The Queen of Detroit Blues who never found fame but ended up with a good career. We've got a tortured soul ballad about teenage love that brought world fame, briefly, to a couple of teenagers, and a beautiful record by Columbian singer Toto La Mompasina.
Artist - Title Year Nat King Cole - Straighten Up and Fly Right 1943 The Callahan Brothers - She Came Rollin' Down The Mountain 1936 Tennessee Jim - My Baby She's Rockin 1956 Leadbelly - The Eagle Rocks 1944 Anthony Butler Singers - Judgement's Comin' 1955 Alberta Adams with the Red Saunders Orch. - Messin' Around With The Blues 1953 The Delmore Brothers - Midnight Special 1945 Bob Dunn's Vagabonds - Mama's Gone Goodbye 1939 The Wallace Brothers - (Those) Precious Words 1964 The Bells Of Joy - Well Well No No No 1954 Toto La Mompasina Y Sus Tambores - El Pescador 1991 Spade Cooley and His Orchestra - Crazy 'Cause I Love You 1946 Chuck Jackson, with The Big Bad Blues Band - Cherry Red 2012 Rusty & Doug Kershaw - Louisiana Man 1961 Willie Dixon With Memphis Slim, Piano - Built For Comfort 1959 Johnny Horton - Honky Tonk Man 1956 Lee Andrews & The Hearts - Teardrops 1957 The Diamonds - Sneaky Alligator 1959 Big Walter & His Thunderbirds - Pack Fair And Square 1956 Pete Johnson - Cafe Society Rag 1939