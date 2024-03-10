The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
previews of disaster & dark hope
Weekly Program
Till Kohlbrodt, Tim Lenton
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2024, midnight
Lost in endless election hype, this planet is hotter. Expert Earth System Modeler Till Kulhbrodt says this may be a glimpse of a future three degrees above pre-industrial. Are we approaching tipping points, or are some already behind us? We revisit an interview with Dr. Tim Lenton on cascading tipping points, as I line up guests to report the latest tipping science. The show closes with tips to survive times of mass fear.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 27:52 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240313 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 10, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 240313 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 10, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 240313 Affiliates Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 10, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 