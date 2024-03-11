The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
March 11, 2024, midnight
Currulao from Colombia's Pacific coast including the debut recording of De Mar Y Rio; new Cuban son montuno from Conjunto Guantánamo; forro, northeast Brazil's music for maids and taxi drivers; the Brazilian psychedelic groove of London's Forest Law; new Afro-dance music from Kokoko! and Ngwaka Son Système from the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Grupo Socavón Timbiquí | Colombia | Memoria De Justino | En Memoria A Nuetros Ancestros | Discos Fuentes | 2002
Los Trovadores Del Pacífico | Colombia | La Tunda | La Tunda | Codiscos | 1989
De Mar Y Río | Colombia | Bailen Y Gocen | Bailen Y Gocen EP | Palenque | 2024

Conjunto Guantánamo | USA-Cuba | Guitarra, Tabaco Y Ron | Guitarra, Tabaco Y Ron - Single | Nganga | 2024
Arsenio Rodríguez Y Su Conjunto | Cuba | Adivinalo | Adivinalo - Single | RCA Victor | 1947
Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Juana Peña | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994
Septeto Nacional De Ignacio Pineira | Cuba | La Mulata Rumbera | Sin Rumba No Hay Son! | World Village | 2010

Ary Lobo | Brazil | Nego São | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1966
Camarão | Brazil | Sereia Do Mar | A Bandinha Do Camarao Volume 2 | Camden | 1970
Jackson Do Pandeiro | Brazil | Capoeira Mata Um | O Cabra Da Peste | Continental | 1966
Ary Lobo | Brazil | Movimento Da Cidade | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1962
Toinho De Alagoas | Brazil | Balanço De Canoa | O Homem Do Caráter Duro | Visom | 198x
Jorge De Altinho & Dominguinhos | Brazil | Bom Demais | Clima Da Festa | RCA Camden | 1986

Milton Nascimento | Brazil | San Vicente | Clube Da Esquina | Odeon | 1972
Caetano Veloso | Brazil | Irene | Caetano Veloso (White Album) | Philips | 1969
Forest Law | England UK | Ooo, I (Radio Edit) | Ooo, I - Single | Bongo Joe / Total Refreshment Centre | 2024
Junip | Sweden | Oba, La Vem Ela | Oba, La Vem Ela - Single | City Slang | 2012

Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001
Kokoko! | RD Congo | Mokili | Mokili - Single | Transgressive | 2024
Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016

Meiway | Cote D'Ivoire | Voila String | Golgotha | Lusafrica | 2004
Magic System | Cote D'Ivoire | Mamadou | Africainement Vôtre | Parlophone | 2014
Douk Saga | Cote D'Ivoire | Saga Cité | Heros National Bouche Bee | DM / Obouo Music / Atoll | 2005
Ngwaka Son Systéme | RD Congo | Dondwa | Iboto Ngenge EP | Eck Echo | 2024

Richmond VA USA
