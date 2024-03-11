Currulao from Colombia's Pacific coast including the debut recording of De Mar Y Rio; new Cuban son montuno from Conjunto Guantánamo; forro, northeast Brazil's music for maids and taxi drivers; the Brazilian psychedelic groove of London's Forest Law; new Afro-dance music from Kokoko! and Ngwaka Son Système from the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Grupo Socavón Timbiquí | Colombia | Memoria De Justino | En Memoria A Nuetros Ancestros | Discos Fuentes | 2002 Los Trovadores Del Pacífico | Colombia | La Tunda | La Tunda | Codiscos | 1989 De Mar Y Río | Colombia | Bailen Y Gocen | Bailen Y Gocen EP | Palenque | 2024
Conjunto Guantánamo | USA-Cuba | Guitarra, Tabaco Y Ron | Guitarra, Tabaco Y Ron - Single | Nganga | 2024 Arsenio Rodríguez Y Su Conjunto | Cuba | Adivinalo | Adivinalo - Single | RCA Victor | 1947 Sierra Maestra | Cuba | Juana Peña | Dundunbanza! | World Circuit | 1994 Septeto Nacional De Ignacio Pineira | Cuba | La Mulata Rumbera | Sin Rumba No Hay Son! | World Village | 2010
Ary Lobo | Brazil | Nego São | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1966 Camarão | Brazil | Sereia Do Mar | A Bandinha Do Camarao Volume 2 | Camden | 1970 Jackson Do Pandeiro | Brazil | Capoeira Mata Um | O Cabra Da Peste | Continental | 1966 Ary Lobo | Brazil | Movimento Da Cidade | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1962 Toinho De Alagoas | Brazil | Balanço De Canoa | O Homem Do Caráter Duro | Visom | 198x Jorge De Altinho & Dominguinhos | Brazil | Bom Demais | Clima Da Festa | RCA Camden | 1986
Milton Nascimento | Brazil | San Vicente | Clube Da Esquina | Odeon | 1972 Caetano Veloso | Brazil | Irene | Caetano Veloso (White Album) | Philips | 1969 Forest Law | England UK | Ooo, I (Radio Edit) | Ooo, I - Single | Bongo Joe / Total Refreshment Centre | 2024 Junip | Sweden | Oba, La Vem Ela | Oba, La Vem Ela - Single | City Slang | 2012
Mandoza & M'du | South Africa | 50/50 | Godoba | CCP | 2001 Kokoko! | RD Congo | Mokili | Mokili - Single | Transgressive | 2024 Penny Penny | South Africa | Siyayi Vuma | Siyayi Vuma - Single | W Baloyi Music Production | 2016