Brendan interviews Prof. Yaser Haddara at McMaster University about the academic boycott campaign. It was kicked off by Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights on Tuesday, March 5, with a rally and march of hundreds of MAC students, profs, campus workers, and community members to demand that the university cut its ties with at least two universities in Israel, which profit from the system of Israeli apartheid.
Interview with Prof. Yaser Haddara
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview