Summary: The African Union has declared full support for Palestine, condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, and requested its 55 member states "to end all direct and indirect trade, scientific and cultural exchanges with Israel." But Kenya's government has pledged solidarity with Israel, and met large pro-Palestine demonstrations in the capital Nairobi with tear gas and arrests.

On February 24th, 2024, hundreds of people took to the streets in Kenya's second-largest city Mombasa, to "walk for Palestine" - among them, women and children carrying placards condemning the ongoing killing. The interviewees provided local, national and international perspectives, and share recent statistics about destruction of Gaza and Gazans.