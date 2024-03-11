The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Organizers describe their national campaign in international context
WINGS correspondent Diana Wanyonyi talked with organizers Sumeya Harunani from Mombasa, and Naomi Barasa from Nairobi, National Chair of the Kenya-Palestine Solidarity Movement.
March 11, 2024, midnight
The African Union has declared full support for Palestine, condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, and requested its 55 member states "to end all direct and indirect trade, scientific and cultural exchanges with Israel." But Kenya's government has pledged solidarity with Israel, and met large pro-Palestine demonstrations in the capital Nairobi with tear gas and arrests.
On February 24th, 2024, hundreds of people took to the streets in Kenya's second-largest city Mombasa, to "walk for Palestine" - among them, women and children carrying placards condemning the ongoing killing. The interviewees provided local, national and international perspectives, and share recent statistics about destruction of Gaza and Gazans.
Reporter: Diana Wanyonyi; WINGS anchor, and additional script and editing, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio worldwide since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

00:28:47 1 March 10, 2024
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
