Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.04.00. (From the 2023 Vault) Is There Going To Be a Generational Reckoning on Conservative Values
With Clips from TLDR News, The Bipartisan Policy Center, Bill Cooper & C-Luke Youtube Channel, The Washington Post, CBS News, CBS Mornings, Thom Hartmann Program, Vox, Journey Youtube Channel, CNN, The Professional Left Podcast, The Al Franken Show, Beau of the Fifth Column, Brian Taylor Cohen and The FDR Library
Will there be a generational reckoning among the Millennial and Generation E, on conservative values? The origins for this episode began back in 2008 when my ears fell upon a segment on The Best of the Left Podcast with Jay! (still one of the favorite podcasts to listen to); I recount the story of the segment which included a generational difference in ideological principles amongst an Evangelical group, resulting in – well – you’ll see (though I think you can imagine what happened). The tether connecting that incident to the present day can be found in a Humanist Report video titled “Comedian Walter Matterson effortlessly exposes the Pro-Life Movement’s Hypocrisy”. From there I launch into a detailed talk about the commons and the uniformed needs of the wealthy before speaking handedly on imperial conservatism the modern strand of conservatism we are currently living with. Truthfully, the title to the episode is deceiving, in fact I may record an addendum dedicated to the original topic just to reconcile the gulf between what the title suggests the episode is about and what the episode is actually about. With that said, understand the topic of the episode is not entirely disconnected from the title. The deep conversation about The Commons sheds a light onto what is missing in the lives of the young people (and not so young people) within the two generations mentioned. It is this Giftology resonating deep in their soul which encourages the generational inhabitants to reject Capitalism and find fault with the consumption based systems that populate the world; a return to the Common’s, to finding and building on commonality, which’ll make the generation feel whole again. But in order to return there they must know what it is they are looking for or at least what it is they are missing, hence the long extended talk on the Commons, which is something I’ve been interested in learning about for over a decade. I do finally answer the question posed at the start of the episode, obviously the answer is yes why, well there may be a special Episode Segment released shortly to, well, you know. I hope you enjoy the episode.
2:26:29 – START OF THE EPISODE 3:17:46 – CWB Podcast Note: An Explanation for the Audio Clip Order 3:23:55 – REFERENCES