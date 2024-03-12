The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 03-11-24
Weekly Program
Joe Biden; Nadeena Dixon; Dr. Liz Bradshaw; Greg Fisher; Ian Roberts; Elaine Czulkowski.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 12, 2024, midnight
Sydney’s Qtopia museum puts queer history on display; international pressure stalls Ghana’s horrific anti-LGBTQ bill, queer Serbs protest police brutality, Biden defends diversity in his State of the Union address, a U.S. federal judge backs North Dakota religious belief versus trans healthcare, another federal judge blocks Texas from seeing P-FLAG’s trans/family files, and a Republican-sponsored bill would make pro-trans teachers in Missouri sex offenders.
All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis & Michael LeBeau and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Chubby Checker; Zrazy; Johnny Rivers; Tom Robinson; The Tom Robinson Band.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
* * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *
$350 for our 35 YEARS?
How about $35?
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!
Know anyone with a car to donate?
https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 12, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 