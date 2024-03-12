Sydney’s Qtopia museum puts queer history on display; international pressure stalls Ghana’s horrific anti-LGBTQ bill, queer Serbs protest police brutality, Biden defends diversity in his State of the Union address, a U.S. federal judge backs North Dakota religious belief versus trans healthcare, another federal judge blocks Texas from seeing P-FLAG’s trans/family files, and a Republican-sponsored bill would make pro-trans teachers in Missouri sex offenders. All that and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Ava Davis & Michael LeBeau and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Chubby Checker; Zrazy; Johnny Rivers; Tom Robinson; The Tom Robinson Band.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun! * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * * $350 for our 35 YEARS? How about $35? Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.) By check: Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA Online: This Way Out DONATE [www.thiswayout.org] Thank you! Know anyone with a car to donate? https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out