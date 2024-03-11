The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 11, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
MIFOUNE
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

3) Papa Wemba & La Cour des Grands
VENENO
MWANA MATEBU
Editions Kaluila - 1999

4) Alpha Tshino
GODE YAMBA
CONTRE MUR
Goda Production

5) Benz Petrole
TULA FIN *
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale - 2004

6) Bozi Boziana
DIDI KINUAMIU
EPANZA
Sonima Music - 2007

7) Felix Wazekwa
CŒUR DE TROP
SPONSOR
JPS - 1999

8) Ferré Gola
TIELA NGA NA SE
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 2
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023

9) Abby Surya
MAMADOU
KOFO KOFO
TV Express – 2018

10) Oupta
BILOBILO
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Production – 2013

11) Sah’lomon
BAHADI
SAH’LOMON
Ngoua Production – 1988

12) Faya Tess
TATIANA ESSENGA
DÉSOLÉEEE ! ! !
Air Monde Culture – 2014

13) M’Bilia Bel
BENEDICTA
8/10 BENEDICTA (feat. Rigo Star)
Rigo Star Productions - 1993

14) Joile Detta
LA VIE A KA MACHE
JOLIE DETTA : MEILLEUR DISQUE D’ANNÉE
Kadance

15) Les Coco Mignons
PATCHELIE
NEW LOOK LIBANKO
Sonodisc – 1993

16) Roy Langa
EBE-LOLENDO *
4 DIMENSION
Safari Ambiance

17) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MOSSEKA BAMBUZA *
KAY-KAY
Rythmes et Musique – 1984

18) Franco & O.K. Jazz
LOLANGO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES
Planet Ilunga - 2024

*=by request

