The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: March 10, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 11, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
MIFOUNE
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
3) Papa Wemba & La Cour des Grands
VENENO
MWANA MATEBU
Editions Kaluila - 1999
4) Alpha Tshino
GODE YAMBA
CONTRE MUR
Goda Production
5) Benz Petrole
TULA FIN *
STAR ACADEMY
Gilette d’Or Internationale - 2004
6) Bozi Boziana
DIDI KINUAMIU
EPANZA
Sonima Music - 2007
7) Felix Wazekwa
CŒUR DE TROP
SPONSOR
JPS - 1999
8) Ferré Gola
TIELA NGA NA SE
DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 2
Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023
9) Abby Surya
MAMADOU
KOFO KOFO
TV Express – 2018
10) Oupta
BILOBILO
EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO
Letiok Production – 2013
11) Sah’lomon
BAHADI
SAH’LOMON
Ngoua Production – 1988
12) Faya Tess
TATIANA ESSENGA
DÉSOLÉEEE ! ! !
Air Monde Culture – 2014
13) M’Bilia Bel
BENEDICTA
8/10 BENEDICTA (feat. Rigo Star)
Rigo Star Productions - 1993
14) Joile Detta
LA VIE A KA MACHE
JOLIE DETTA : MEILLEUR DISQUE D’ANNÉE
Kadance
15) Les Coco Mignons
PATCHELIE
NEW LOOK LIBANKO
Sonodisc – 1993
16) Roy Langa
EBE-LOLENDO *
4 DIMENSION
Safari Ambiance
17) Zaiko Langa-Langa
MOSSEKA BAMBUZA *
KAY-KAY
Rythmes et Musique – 1984
18) Franco & O.K. Jazz
LOLANGO
FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES
Planet Ilunga - 2024
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:57
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
March 10, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:57
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский