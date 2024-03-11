Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

MIFOUNE

3) Papa Wemba & La Cour des Grands

VENENO

MWANA MATEBU

Editions Kaluila - 1999



4) Alpha Tshino

GODE YAMBA

CONTRE MUR

Goda Production



5) Benz Petrole

TULA FIN *

STAR ACADEMY

Gilette d’Or Internationale - 2004



6) Bozi Boziana

DIDI KINUAMIU

EPANZA

Sonima Music - 2007



7) Felix Wazekwa

CŒUR DE TROP

SPONSOR

JPS - 1999



8) Ferré Gola

TIELA NGA NA SE

DYNASTIE 2, VOL. 2

Sony Music Entertainment East Africa - 2023



9) Abby Surya

MAMADOU

KOFO KOFO

TV Express – 2018



10) Oupta

BILOBILO

EFFERVESCENCE DE TALENTS EN REPUBLIQUE DU CONGO

Letiok Production – 2013



11) Sah’lomon

BAHADI

SAH’LOMON

Ngoua Production – 1988



12) Faya Tess

TATIANA ESSENGA

DÉSOLÉEEE ! ! !

Air Monde Culture – 2014



13) M’Bilia Bel

BENEDICTA

8/10 BENEDICTA (feat. Rigo Star)

Rigo Star Productions - 1993



14) Joile Detta

LA VIE A KA MACHE

JOLIE DETTA : MEILLEUR DISQUE D’ANNÉE

Kadance



15) Les Coco Mignons

PATCHELIE

NEW LOOK LIBANKO

Sonodisc – 1993



16) Roy Langa

EBE-LOLENDO *

4 DIMENSION

Safari Ambiance



17) Zaiko Langa-Langa

MOSSEKA BAMBUZA *

KAY-KAY

Rythmes et Musique – 1984



18) Franco & O.K. Jazz

LOLANGO

FRANCO LUAMBO MAKIADI PRESENTS LES EDITION POPULAIRES

Planet Ilunga - 2024



*=by request