Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Alec Karakatsanis
 Sea Change Radio
March 12, 2024, midnight
What comes to mind when you hear the words “crime” and “safety?” For many, these words evoke images of poor people stealing things, or police enforcing laws to suppress street crime. Our guest today on Sea Change Radio argues that there’s a whole set of crimes that have been intentionally omitted from the messaging we get and that, for many, “police” and “safety” are far from synonymous. This week we speak with Alec Karakatsanis, the founder and executive director of Civil Rights Corps. A former public defender and the author of “Usual Cruelty: The Complicity of Lawyers in the Criminal Injustice System,” Karakatsanis believes that much of our country’s perspective on crime and policing has been shaped by “copaganda,” the swaying of public opinion for the benefit of law enforcement. We look at the corrosive societal effects of historic and current police practices, examine how and why these wrongheaded approaches persist, and discuss the complicity of journalists and policymakers who fall for and then perpetuate the American mythology of crime and safety.

Track: Use What You Got
Artist: Quantic
Album: Mishaps Happening
Label: Tru Thoughts
Year: 2004

Track: Watching The Detectives
Artist: Elvis Costello
Album: My Aim Is True
Label: Stiff
Year: 1977

Track: Call The Police
Artist: Nat King Cole
Album: N/A
Label: Decca
Year: 1949

00:29:00 1 March 12, 2024
San Francisco
