Summary: In this episode, Dan and Amber discuss the assassination of Julius Caesar. They explore Caesar's rise to power, his military achievements, and the civil war that led to his dictatorship. They also delve into the conspiracy against Caesar and the planning of his assassination. The segment concludes with the intriguing story of a soothsayer's warning about the Ides of March. In Science news, they talk about the impact of lead on IQ, 3D printing human skin, and the role of artificial intelligence in math. Two people attempted a weekend at bernies with their dead roommate, Amber turns the tables and challenges Dan to Fact Checkin’ Time, and the show ends with a feel good story about decreasing crime rates.



