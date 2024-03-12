Notes:



JUNKO YAGAMI, “Johannesburg (2012 Remastered)”

from Tokyo Riddim

Timecapsule



Horace Andy, “My Guiding Star”

from Best of Horace Andy, Vol. 1 & 2

Clocktower - 2009



Prince Far I, “Reggae Music”

from Heavy Manners: The Anthology

Trojan - 2003



Earl Sixteen, “Going to the Studio”

from SOngs of love and Hardship

kingdom



Scientist and Prince Jammy, “Galaxy”

from Dub landing Vol 2

unknown



Scientist, “Dub Fall”

from Rodigan's Dub Classics

Grapevine



Tappa Zukie, “Judgement Dub”

from In Dub

Tappa Records Jamaica - 2008



Ticklah, “Si Hecho Palante (Feat. Mayra Vega)”

from Ticklah Vs. Axelrod

Easy Star Records - 2007



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Trenchtown Rock”

from Live! (8-Track)

Tuff Gong - 2016



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

from Live! (8-Track Version)

Tuff Gong - 1975



Jimi Hendrix, “Hear My Train A-Comin' (Live At Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, CA)”

from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)

Legacy Recordings - 1971



Jimi Hendrix, “Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”

from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)

Legacy Recordings - 1971



Robert Johnson, “When You Got a Good Friend (Alternate Take)”

from The Complete Recordings

Columbia - 1990



James Brown, “The Payback”

from Revolution of the Mind

Polydor



Isaac Hayes, “Shaft II”

from For the Sake of Love (Expanded Edition)

Polydor - 1978



Shalamar, “Take Me to the River”

from Big Fun

Unidisc Music Inc. - 1979



Ohio Players, “Fire”

from Fire

Mercury Records - 1991



Pleasure, “Glide”

from The Greatest of Pleasure (Remastered)

Fantasy Records - 1993



Funkadelic, “I'll Bet You”

from Funkadelic

Westbound Records - 2021



Lou Rawls, “Dead End Street”

from The Very Best of Lou Rawls

Capitol Records - 2006



Eddie Floyd, “Raise Your Hand”

from Knock On Wood

Rhino/Elektra - 2004



Alvin Cash & The Crawlers, “Twine Time”

from Rare Soul

Carinco - 1966



De La Soul, “Eye Know (feat. Otis Redding)”

from 3 Feet High and Rising

AOI Records - 2023



Mariam Makeba, “Jol'Inkomo”

from Pata Pata

unknown



Bomba Estereo

Taganga

Ayo

Sony Music 2017