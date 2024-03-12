|
JUNKO YAGAMI, “Johannesburg (2012 Remastered)”
from Tokyo Riddim
Timecapsule
Horace Andy, “My Guiding Star”
from Best of Horace Andy, Vol. 1 & 2
Clocktower - 2009
Prince Far I, “Reggae Music”
from Heavy Manners: The Anthology
Trojan - 2003
Earl Sixteen, “Going to the Studio”
from SOngs of love and Hardship
kingdom
Scientist and Prince Jammy, “Galaxy”
from Dub landing Vol 2
unknown
Scientist, “Dub Fall”
from Rodigan's Dub Classics
Grapevine
Tappa Zukie, “Judgement Dub”
from In Dub
Tappa Records Jamaica - 2008
Ticklah, “Si Hecho Palante (Feat. Mayra Vega)”
from Ticklah Vs. Axelrod
Easy Star Records - 2007
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Trenchtown Rock”
from Live! (8-Track)
Tuff Gong - 2016
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”
from Live! (8-Track Version)
Tuff Gong - 1975
Jimi Hendrix, “Hear My Train A-Comin' (Live At Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, CA)”
from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)
Legacy Recordings - 1971
Jimi Hendrix, “Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”
from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)
Legacy Recordings - 1971
Robert Johnson, “When You Got a Good Friend (Alternate Take)”
from The Complete Recordings
Columbia - 1990
James Brown, “The Payback”
from Revolution of the Mind
Polydor
Isaac Hayes, “Shaft II”
from For the Sake of Love (Expanded Edition)
Polydor - 1978
Shalamar, “Take Me to the River”
from Big Fun
Unidisc Music Inc. - 1979
Ohio Players, “Fire”
from Fire
Mercury Records - 1991
Pleasure, “Glide”
from The Greatest of Pleasure (Remastered)
Fantasy Records - 1993
Funkadelic, “I'll Bet You”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 2021
Lou Rawls, “Dead End Street”
from The Very Best of Lou Rawls
Capitol Records - 2006
Eddie Floyd, “Raise Your Hand”
from Knock On Wood
Rhino/Elektra - 2004
Alvin Cash & The Crawlers, “Twine Time”
from Rare Soul
Carinco - 1966
De La Soul, “Eye Know (feat. Otis Redding)”
from 3 Feet High and Rising
AOI Records - 2023
Mariam Makeba, “Jol'Inkomo”
from Pata Pata
unknown
Bomba Estereo
Taganga
Ayo
Sony Music 2017