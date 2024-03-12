The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 12, 2024, midnight


JUNKO YAGAMI, “Johannesburg (2012 Remastered)”
from Tokyo Riddim
Timecapsule

Horace Andy, “My Guiding Star”
from Best of Horace Andy, Vol. 1 & 2
Clocktower - 2009

Prince Far I, “Reggae Music”
from Heavy Manners: The Anthology
Trojan - 2003

Earl Sixteen, “Going to the Studio”
from SOngs of love and Hardship
kingdom

Scientist and Prince Jammy, “Galaxy”
from Dub landing Vol 2
unknown

Scientist, “Dub Fall”
from Rodigan's Dub Classics
Grapevine

Tappa Zukie, “Judgement Dub”
from In Dub
Tappa Records Jamaica - 2008

Ticklah, “Si Hecho Palante (Feat. Mayra Vega)”
from Ticklah Vs. Axelrod
Easy Star Records - 2007

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Trenchtown Rock”
from Live! (8-Track)
Tuff Gong - 2016

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”
from Live! (8-Track Version)
Tuff Gong - 1975

Jimi Hendrix, “Hear My Train A-Comin' (Live At Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, CA)”
from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)
Legacy Recordings - 1971

Jimi Hendrix, “Hey Baby (New Rising Sun)”
from Rainbow Bridge (Reel To Reel Version)
Legacy Recordings - 1971

Robert Johnson, “When You Got a Good Friend (Alternate Take)”
from The Complete Recordings
Columbia - 1990

James Brown, “The Payback”
from Revolution of the Mind
Polydor

Isaac Hayes, “Shaft II”
from For the Sake of Love (Expanded Edition)
Polydor - 1978

Shalamar, “Take Me to the River”
from Big Fun
Unidisc Music Inc. - 1979

Ohio Players, “Fire”
from Fire
Mercury Records - 1991

Pleasure, “Glide”
from The Greatest of Pleasure (Remastered)
Fantasy Records - 1993

Funkadelic, “I'll Bet You”
from Funkadelic
Westbound Records - 2021

Lou Rawls, “Dead End Street”
from The Very Best of Lou Rawls
Capitol Records - 2006

Eddie Floyd, “Raise Your Hand”
from Knock On Wood
Rhino/Elektra - 2004

Alvin Cash & The Crawlers, “Twine Time”
from Rare Soul
Carinco - 1966

De La Soul, “Eye Know (feat. Otis Redding)”
from 3 Feet High and Rising
AOI Records - 2023

Mariam Makeba, “Jol'Inkomo”
from Pata Pata
unknown

Bomba Estereo
Taganga
Ayo
Sony Music 2017

Download Program Podcast
01:59:28 1 March 12, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:28  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 