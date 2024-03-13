Victoria Nuland Resigns - Glenn Greenwald and Ray McGovern Comment

Subtitle: Nuland was Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the third highest ranking US Diplomat position

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Glenn Greenwald and Ray McGovern

Date Published: March 13, 2024, midnight

Summary: Glenn Greenwald is an American journalist, author, and former lawyer. He became a vocal critic of the Iraq War and American foreign policy. In 2014, he cofounded The Intercept and was the editor until he resigned in October 2020. Greenwald now is self-publishing on Substack.



The Hill is a source for policy and political news. Glenn Greenwald was interviewed on their news commentary show, "Rising".



Five days after the Greenwald interview the former CIA analyst Ray McGovern speculated that political differences between Nuland and Biden administration officials may have led to her surprise ouster.



Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. His duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief. In early March 2024 Ray McGovern is warning that intelligence might be falsified today to “justify” war on Russia.



Here are excerpts from a one hour interview entitled: Nuland's Game is Up as Russia Smashed Ukraine's Army, recorded by Nima R. Alkhorshid on the channel “Dialogue Works”.



DATES: March 6 and 11, 2024



