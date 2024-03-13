The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Nuland was Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the third highest ranking US Diplomat position
Weekly Program
Glenn Greenwald and Ray McGovern
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2024, midnight
Glenn Greenwald is an American journalist, author, and former lawyer. He became a vocal critic of the Iraq War and American foreign policy. In 2014, he cofounded The Intercept and was the editor until he resigned in October 2020. Greenwald now is self-publishing on Substack.

The Hill is a source for policy and political news. Glenn Greenwald was interviewed on their news commentary show, "Rising".

Five days after the Greenwald interview the former CIA analyst Ray McGovern speculated that political differences between Nuland and Biden administration officials may have led to her surprise ouster.

Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. His duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief. In early March 2024 Ray McGovern is warning that intelligence might be falsified today to “justify” war on Russia.

Here are excerpts from a one hour interview entitled: Nuland's Game is Up as Russia Smashed Ukraine's Army, recorded by Nima R. Alkhorshid on the channel “Dialogue Works”.
CREDIT: "Rising" and “Dialogue Works”
DATES: March 6 and 11, 2024

