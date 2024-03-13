Summary: NO TO STUPOR TUESDAY! YES TO REVOLUTION! “Why the revolution that is urgently needed is actually possible… not just in some far off place and time, but right here and right in this time we are living in” (from @BobAvakianOfficial Playlist: "Real Revolution, In This Time: What the Powers-That-Be Don't Want You to Know"). The REVCOM CORPS: “From Palestine to the USA, revolution is the way!” INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024—Come together in fury, defiance and joy to Break ALL the Chains!