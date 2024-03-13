The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From Palestine to the USA, Revolution Is the Way!
Andy Zee and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show co-hosts); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – The RevComs); The RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2024, midnight
NO TO STUPOR TUESDAY! YES TO REVOLUTION! “Why the revolution that is urgently needed is actually possible… not just in some far off place and time, but right here and right in this time we are living in” (from @BobAvakianOfficial Playlist: "Real Revolution, In This Time: What the Powers-That-Be Don't Want You to Know"). The REVCOM CORPS: “From Palestine to the USA, revolution is the way!” INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2024—Come together in fury, defiance and joy to Break ALL the Chains!
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

