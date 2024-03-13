The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: March 13, 2024
Weekly Program
Abby Maxman, Oxfam America's Pres. & CEO, Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle a member of Doctors Against Genocide; Mazin Qumsiyeh, Professor, Director of Cytogenetics Services at Bethlehem University & Dir. PIBS; Rick Perlstein, journalist, historian and author.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2024, midnight
Humanitarian Crisis & Starvation Used as a Weapon of War in Gaza Demands Immediate Ceasefire; Beyond the Devastation in Gaza, Repression & Violence Impact Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank; Corporate Media Coverage of Election 2024 is Riven by Journalistic Malpractice.

Between the Lines for March 13, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 13, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 