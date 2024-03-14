The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
7
Taylor Report Commentary
March 14, 2024, midnight
Ramadan Mubarak. Gaza has to be 1st on our minds as the bombing of civilians continues and resupply of bombs to Israel by Washington continues and leaders lie about "humanitarian aid". And then there is Haiti, where the same criminal game directed by the US is played out. They have in common America's insistence that they own the aid process and they own the peace process: alll the bloody roads must go through Washington, which is the "indispensable" power. This doctrine drags us all in the direction of armageddon. Canada's lightweight leaders relish their role as vassals to American Exceptionalism.

00:25:00 1 March 11, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
