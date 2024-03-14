To understand Canadian history, particularly the rapid economic and population expansion following Confederation one should read The Honourable John Norquay, the story of the 1st elected Metis Premier of Manitoba(1878-87). Author/historian Gerald Friesen outlines the issues that brought Norquay to power and the challenges, largely from Ottawa, that drove him from office. Much is clarified: the role of the Anglican and Catholic churches, language struggles, indigenous tensions, Orangemen, and the mendacity of the railroad barons are covered in the book and this interview.
Interview
