Program Information
Taylor Report
Gerald Friesen
March 14, 2024, midnight
To understand Canadian history, particularly the rapid economic and population expansion following Confederation one should read The Honourable John Norquay, the story of the 1st elected Metis Premier of Manitoba(1878-87). Author/historian Gerald Friesen outlines the issues that brought Norquay to power and the challenges, largely from Ottawa, that drove him from office. Much is clarified: the role of the Anglican and Catholic churches, language struggles, indigenous tensions, Orangemen, and the mendacity of the railroad barons are covered in the book and this interview.

00:31:35 1 March 11, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
