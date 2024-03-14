The Punk Playground brings you 2 hours of PUNK ROCK! This episode includes DI, Zero Boys, GBH, Vatican Commandos, Corrupted Ideals, Rattus, Exploited, Motorhead, Refuse/All, Misfits plus tons of punk rock! This show is archived at Radio4All and is done for informational educational reasons. Some content may be explicit. Parental guidance advised. Long live punk, politics, fun, freedom, and social change for the better!
All music is held by the individual copyright holders. This radio program is non-profit and the DJ makes no money from its broadcast. This broadcast is for informational educational purposes. It is recommended listeners support the musicians, bands, speakers, and music labels represented within the broadcast show.
This radio broadcast is non-profit and for informational educational purposes. It is intended for individual download for personal listening. It is not for rebroadcast. Please contact the radio host if you have a non-profit radio station that would want to host this radio show (not this specific broadcast).
Punk Playground Playlist for 02/25/2024: Hour 1 1. Defiance - Fight the Real Enemy :off: A Decade of Defiance 1993 - 2003 :on: Punkcore (02:55) 2. Toxic Reasons - Riot Squad :off: Independence :on: Beer City (02:28) 3. Part Time Christians - Case :off: Rock And Roll Is Disco :on: TAANG! (03:02) 4. Negative Approach - Fair Warning :off: Total Recall :on: Touch And Go (00:37) 5. Negative Approach - Ready To Fight :off: Total Recall :on: Touch And Go (01:02) 6. Poison Idea - Legalize Freedom :off: The Best of Poison Idea :on: TAANG! (01:42) --Break-- 7. Partisans - Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is :off: Police Story :on: Captain OI! (03:02) 8. Pist - Walking Revolution :off: Input Equals Output :on: Havoc (02:21) 9. Total Chaos - Downfall System :off: The Early Years 89-93 :on: Cleopatra (02:29) 10. Vice Squad - Freedom Begins At Home :off: Stand Strong Stand Proud :on: Captain Oi! (02:45) --Break-- 11. Lack Of Knowledge - Disaster Level :on: The Grey CD :on: Southern (04:46) 12. Proletariat - Homeland :on: Indifference :on: TAANG!(03:56) 13. Stone The Crowz - No Way :on: Protest Songs 85-86 :on: Overground (02:59) 14. Zounds - This Land :off: Curse of the Zounds + Singles :on: Broken Rekids (04:46) --Break-- 15. Lower Class Brats - I'm A Mess :off: The New Seditionaries :on: TKO (02:50) 16. Lower Class Brats - Walking Into The Fire :off: The New Seditionaries :on: TKO (02:45) 17. Sex Pistols Feat. Edward Tudor-Pole - Who Killed Bambi? :off: The Great Rock 'N' Roll Swindle :on: Universal (03:01) Hour 2 --Break-- 1. Freedom Assault - (S)Mother Earth :off: Burn The Bastards :on: Resisting Arrest (01:29) 2. Freedom Assault - Coke Whore :off: Burn The Bastards :on: Resisting Arrest (01:12) 3. Youth Brigade - What Are You Fighting For? :off: Sink With Kalifornija :on: BYO (02:56) 4. D.I. - Venus De Milo :off: Team Goon :on: (03:06) 5. Zero Boys - Civilization's Dying :off: Vicious Circle :on: Panic Button/Lookout! (01:58) 6. GBH - Power Corrupts :off: Perfume And Piss :on: Hellcat (03:15) --Break-- Note: Vatican Commandos has Moby (Richard Hall) in it. 7. Vatican Commandos - 2000 Years (Of Superstition And Terror) :off: Full Discography 1983 - 2015 :on: Radiation Reissues (01:34) 8. Corrupted Ideals - Wake Up :off: Join the Resistance :on: New Red Archives (01:36) 9. Corrupted Ideals - Join the Resistance :off: Join the Resistance :on: New Red Archives (02:18) Note: Rattus is a Finnish Hardcore Punk band that formed in 1978 10. Rattus - Medley Käskynhalu, Vallanhimo (The Want Of Leadership, The Lust For Power) Keskitysleirin Unelma (The Concentration Camp Dream) Ihmiset On Sairaita (People Are Sick) :off: Rattus :on: Criminal Attack (04:32) --Break-- 11. The Exploited - Eyes Of The Vulture :off: Let's Start A War ... Said Maggie One Day :on: Snapper (04:02) 12. Anal Mucus - Trippin On The War :off: 86 - 97 :on: Six Weeks (01:37) 13. Motorhead - The Hammer :off: Ace Of Spades :on: Castle (02:48) 14. Adolescents - Welcome To Reality :off: Adolescents :on: Frontier (02:11) --Break-- 15. Refuse/All - Shoot To Kill :off: Have A Happy Holiday In Guantanamo Bay :on: Active Distribution (03:32) 16. Refuse/All - Refuse/All :off: Have A Happy Holiday In Guantanamo Bay :on: Active Distribution (03:49) 17. Dayglo Abortions - Wake Up America :off: Feed Us A Fetus :on: Beer City (02:39) 18. Dayglo Abortions - Ronald McRaygun :off: Feed Us A Fetus :on: Beer City (01:34) 19. The Misfits - Violent World :off: Walk Among Us :on: Ruby (01:48)