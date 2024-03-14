Notes: This radio broadcast is non-profit and for informational educational purposes. It is intended for individual download for personal listening. It is not for rebroadcast. Please contact the radio host if you have a non-profit radio station that would want to host this radio show (not this specific broadcast).



Punk Playground Playlist for 02/25/2024:

Hour 1

1. Defiance - Fight the Real Enemy :off: A Decade of Defiance 1993 - 2003 :on: Punkcore (02:55)

2. Toxic Reasons - Riot Squad :off: Independence :on: Beer City (02:28)

3. Part Time Christians - Case :off: Rock And Roll Is Disco :on: TAANG! (03:02)

4. Negative Approach - Fair Warning :off: Total Recall :on: Touch And Go (00:37)

5. Negative Approach - Ready To Fight :off: Total Recall :on: Touch And Go (01:02)

6. Poison Idea - Legalize Freedom :off: The Best of Poison Idea :on: TAANG! (01:42)

--Break--

7. Partisans - Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is :off: Police Story :on: Captain OI! (03:02)

8. Pist - Walking Revolution :off: Input Equals Output :on: Havoc (02:21)

9. Total Chaos - Downfall System :off: The Early Years 89-93 :on: Cleopatra (02:29)

10. Vice Squad - Freedom Begins At Home :off: Stand Strong Stand Proud :on: Captain Oi! (02:45)

--Break--

11. Lack Of Knowledge - Disaster Level :on: The Grey CD :on: Southern (04:46)

12. Proletariat - Homeland :on: Indifference :on: TAANG!(03:56)

13. Stone The Crowz - No Way :on: Protest Songs 85-86 :on: Overground (02:59)

14. Zounds - This Land :off: Curse of the Zounds + Singles :on: Broken Rekids (04:46)

--Break--

15. Lower Class Brats - I'm A Mess :off: The New Seditionaries :on: TKO (02:50)

16. Lower Class Brats - Walking Into The Fire :off: The New Seditionaries :on: TKO (02:45)

17. Sex Pistols Feat. Edward Tudor-Pole - Who Killed Bambi? :off: The Great Rock 'N' Roll Swindle :on: Universal (03:01)

Hour 2

--Break--

1. Freedom Assault - (S)Mother Earth :off: Burn The Bastards :on: Resisting Arrest (01:29)

2. Freedom Assault - Coke Whore :off: Burn The Bastards :on: Resisting Arrest (01:12)

3. Youth Brigade - What Are You Fighting For? :off: Sink With Kalifornija :on: BYO (02:56)

4. D.I. - Venus De Milo :off: Team Goon :on: (03:06)

5. Zero Boys - Civilization's Dying :off: Vicious Circle :on: Panic Button/Lookout! (01:58)

6. GBH - Power Corrupts :off: Perfume And Piss :on: Hellcat (03:15)

--Break--

Note: Vatican Commandos has Moby (Richard Hall) in it.

7. Vatican Commandos - 2000 Years (Of Superstition And Terror) :off: Full Discography 1983 - 2015 :on: Radiation Reissues (01:34)

8. Corrupted Ideals - Wake Up :off: Join the Resistance :on: New Red Archives (01:36)

9. Corrupted Ideals - Join the Resistance :off: Join the Resistance :on: New Red Archives (02:18)

Note: Rattus is a Finnish Hardcore Punk band that formed in 1978

10. Rattus -

Medley

Käskynhalu, Vallanhimo (The Want Of Leadership, The Lust For Power)

Keskitysleirin Unelma (The Concentration Camp Dream)

Ihmiset On Sairaita (People Are Sick) :off: Rattus :on: Criminal Attack (04:32)

--Break--

11. The Exploited - Eyes Of The Vulture :off: Let's Start A War ... Said Maggie One Day :on: Snapper (04:02)

12. Anal Mucus - Trippin On The War :off: 86 - 97 :on: Six Weeks (01:37)

13. Motorhead - The Hammer :off: Ace Of Spades :on: Castle (02:48)

14. Adolescents - Welcome To Reality :off: Adolescents :on: Frontier (02:11)

--Break--

15. Refuse/All - Shoot To Kill :off: Have A Happy Holiday In Guantanamo Bay :on: Active Distribution (03:32)

16. Refuse/All - Refuse/All :off: Have A Happy Holiday In Guantanamo Bay :on: Active Distribution (03:49)

17. Dayglo Abortions - Wake Up America :off: Feed Us A Fetus :on: Beer City (02:39)

18. Dayglo Abortions - Ronald McRaygun :off: Feed Us A Fetus :on: Beer City (01:34)

19. The Misfits - Violent World :off: Walk Among Us :on: Ruby (01:48)

