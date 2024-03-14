The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 424
Michael Welch, Greg Mitchell, Drago Bosnic
 The Pauly Show
March 14, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, first broadcasting on the Ides of March, we are viewing the prospect of war, possibly the ultimate nuclear war, erupting in the wake of current affairs happening in the battle field and in our own movie-going culture. In our first half hour, writer and documentary film Maker Greg Mitchell returns to the show to talk about the ways in which the anti war anti-nuclear movement is betrayed in Chris Nolan’s Oscar Award winning film and how Hollywood itself is a producer of pro-war propaganda. Then in our second half hour, we talk to journalist, and geopolitical and military analyst Drago Bosnic about the slow motion victory by Russia in Ukraine and how NATO’s determination to prevail may force us to endure the reality of what Oppenheimer warned us about decades ago.
Interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:00 1 March 14, 2024
