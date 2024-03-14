The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news, global perspective Japan, France, Germany, Cuba, Israel, Climate Crisis, Palestine, war
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
March 14, 2024, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240315.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- March 11 was the 13th anniversary of the Great Japan earthquake and Tsunami which devastated the Fukushima nuclear power plant- since last August diluted radioactive waste water has been discharged into the Pacific Ocean. The Indian government has announced a controversial citizenship law, allowing asylum from neighboring countries while excluding Muslims.

From FRANCE- Neither the EU or France has made adaptations for the evolving climate change- what preparations are needed to cope with the increasing temperatures and their effects on humans, the land, and agriculture.

From GERMANY- The IEA says a near record high release of methane was observed last year. Relief supplies in Gaza have been bombed by Israel. Failing attempts to curb the starvation in Gaza, like air drops and and the yet to arrive ships, are necessary because truck deliveries are being blocked in Israel by civilian protestors. Turmoil in Haiti has grown, the US and Caribbean nations want to appoint a new government, and there are organized gangs controlling the Capitol.

From CUBA- The Speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament said that nations supporting the extradition of Julian Assange to the US will cease to be legal. The UN Relief agency has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Our number one enemy is ignorance. And I believe that is the number one enemy for everyone- not understanding what is actually going on in the world."
--Julian Assange

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160 KB mono
00:29:00 1 March 14, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Quick Download/ Slow Modem Streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 March 14, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 