From JAPAN- March 11 was the 13th anniversary of the Great Japan earthquake and Tsunami which devastated the Fukushima nuclear power plant- since last August diluted radioactive waste water has been discharged into the Pacific Ocean. The Indian government has announced a controversial citizenship law, allowing asylum from neighboring countries while excluding Muslims.



From FRANCE- Neither the EU or France has made adaptations for the evolving climate change- what preparations are needed to cope with the increasing temperatures and their effects on humans, the land, and agriculture.



From GERMANY- The IEA says a near record high release of methane was observed last year. Relief supplies in Gaza have been bombed by Israel. Failing attempts to curb the starvation in Gaza, like air drops and and the yet to arrive ships, are necessary because truck deliveries are being blocked in Israel by civilian protestors. Turmoil in Haiti has grown, the US and Caribbean nations want to appoint a new government, and there are organized gangs controlling the Capitol.



From CUBA- The Speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament said that nations supporting the extradition of Julian Assange to the US will cease to be legal. The UN Relief agency has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



"Our number one enemy is ignorance. And I believe that is the number one enemy for everyone- not understanding what is actually going on in the world."

--Julian Assange



