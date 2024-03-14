Join us for rockin' Moroccans (new Bab L'Bluz and Sami Galibi), tropical hot sauce from Montreal (MTL Sauce Picante), hypnotic Portuguese from Sus, Nigerian slow cook from Dele Sosimi and The Estuary while Skeewiff re-invent Misrilou, the tale of love between a Greek Christian and an Egyptian Muslim girl. Get your global groove on with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bab L'Bluz - AmmA Sami Galibi - Rruina MTL Sauce Picante - Dame Espacio CANCON Moonshine Collective - Obomi Nga (feat. Uproot Andy/MC Redbull)CANCON Sus - Cicatriz Skeewiff - Misirlou Nino Luchando - Refugio (Jaime Beltran Remix) Dele Sosimi & The Estuary 21 - Mo Se Bo La Tan Nosotros - Mama Tierra (Galloping Gil Remix) Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra ft. Sena - Travelling Man (Dr. Dermot Remix) Blumalrelo - Maybe You'll Win This Time CANCON Big Mimma - Pani Mottu Oluma - Cooking Time