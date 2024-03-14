Jameson's and green lager? You know you're soaking in it. Get your Irish indulgence on with an hour of St. Patrick's fare. Malarkey and shenanigans are the order of the hour on Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish Black 47 - St. Patrick's Day Blackthorn - Jolly Rovin' Tar CANCON The Clumsy Lovers - Streams Of Whiskey CANCON Dropkick Murphys - The Dirty Glass The Elders - LuckOtheIrish Fergus - From Clare To Here Doolin' - The Galway Girl Gaelic Storm - Johnny Tarr The Go Set - Drums Of Chelsea The Langer's Ball - Rocky Road To Dublin Pierce Turner - Hail Glorious St. Patrick The Mahones - Celtic Pride CANCON Bangers And Mash - Star Of The County Down Young Dubliners - Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore