Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 14, 2024, midnight
Jameson's and green lager? You know you're soaking in it. Get your Irish indulgence on with an hour of St. Patrick's fare. Malarkey and shenanigans are the order of the hour on Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish
Black 47 - St. Patrick's Day
Blackthorn - Jolly Rovin' Tar CANCON
The Clumsy Lovers - Streams Of Whiskey CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - The Dirty Glass
The Elders - LuckOtheIrish
Fergus - From Clare To Here
Doolin' - The Galway Girl
Gaelic Storm - Johnny Tarr
The Go Set - Drums Of Chelsea
The Langer's Ball - Rocky Road To Dublin
Pierce Turner - Hail Glorious St. Patrick
The Mahones - Celtic Pride CANCON
Bangers And Mash - Star Of The County Down
Young Dubliners - Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore

Celt In A Twist March 17 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:50 1 March 14, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
