Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Illumination by Thunderbolt*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show goes low, and then goes high. We cover the key component behind everything bad and then we cover key components to everything good. Let’s ride the roller coaster together here on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 16th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:38

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:38—02:25

The Headless Sea Slugs of Oceana
Music: Mike Oldfield
02:25—08:47

The Key Component Behind Everything
Music: The Phenomenauts — Trillian Green — Tina S — Trillian Green
08:47—27:10

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:10—27:19

Illumination by Thunderbolt
Music: Jimmie Haskell — Heart — Coldcut
27:19—41:32

———————————————————

Music Intro
41:32—41:45

Chocolate Fudge
by Fresh Aire
41:42—44:33

The Third Door - Pride
by Fresh Aire
44:31—47:01

The Cricket
by Fresh Aire
46:58—49:35

Midnight on a Full Moon
by Fresh Aire
49:34—52:49

Credits / Promo
52:27—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:04

The Fifth Door - Frenetic Energy
by Fresh Aire
0:00—2:59

Toota Lute
by Fresh Aire
2:59—5:49

Credits
5:38—6:00

TBR 240315 - Illumination by Thunderbolt* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 March 14, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 240315 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 March 14, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 