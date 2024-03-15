TBR 240315 - Illumination by Thunderbolt*

Subtitle: Illumination by Thunderbolt*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Date Published: March 15, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show goes low, and then goes high. We cover the key component behind everything bad and then we cover key components to everything good. Let’s ride the roller coaster together here on the Thunderbolt!

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 16th, 2021



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer

00:00—00:38



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:38—02:25



The Headless Sea Slugs of Oceana

Music: Mike Oldfield

02:25—08:47



The Key Component Behind Everything

Music: The Phenomenauts — Trillian Green — Tina S — Trillian Green

08:47—27:10



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:10—27:19



Illumination by Thunderbolt

Music: Jimmie Haskell — Heart — Coldcut

27:19—41:32



Music Intro

41:32—41:45



Chocolate Fudge

by Fresh Aire

41:42—44:33



The Third Door - Pride

by Fresh Aire

44:31—47:01



The Cricket

by Fresh Aire

46:58—49:35



Midnight on a Full Moon

by Fresh Aire

49:34—52:49



Credits / Promo

52:27—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:04



The Fifth Door - Frenetic Energy

by Fresh Aire

0:00—2:59



Toota Lute

by Fresh Aire

2:59—5:49



Credits

5:38—6:00



