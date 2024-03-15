Sonic Café, Once Bitten, Twice Shy, that’s the music from Great White, it reached number 6 on the billboard charts back in 1989. So ahh what’s goin’ on anyway? Welcome to the café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 380. Strap in, because this time the Sonic Café brings you a bunch of rapid-fire jokes that we think will put a smile on your face. We’re featuring the comedic talents of Brian Kiley. It’s funny stuff. We’ve broken Brian’s material up into three segments that we’ll play across the hour. Wrapped in between is an eclectic mix of music that we really like. Pulled from the last 40 years. Listen for The Commitments from the 1992 movie soundtrack, great blues from J. P. Soars, the J. Geils Band, Oasis, The Animals, The Smithereens, Young the Giant and of course many more. So crank up your air pods and join us for Rapid Fire jokes, featuring the great Brian Kiley, this time from that little café way out here on the breathtaking Oregon coast. From 1977 here’s Santana covering the Zombies. This is, She’s Not There, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Once Bitten, Twice Shy Artist: Great White LP: Twice Shy Yr: 1989 Song 2: She's Not There Artist: Santana LP: Moonflower Yr: 1977 Song 3: Flashbulb Eyes Artist: Arcade Fire LP: Reflektor Yr: 2013 Song 4: The Best One-Liners You'll Hear This Week Artist: Brian Kiley LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: That's The Way Love Is Artist: The Commitments LP: The Commitments, Vol. 2 Yr: 1992 Song 6: Full Moon Night in Memphis Artist: J.P.Soars LP: Full Moon Night In Memphis Yr: 2014 Song 7: Love Stinks Artist: J. Geils Band LP: Icon Year: 2014 Song 8: Rapid Fire Jokes To Make You Laugh Artist: Brian Kiley LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 9: Wonderwall Artist: Oasis LP: (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Yr: 2014 Song 10: Goddess on a Hiway Artist: Mercury Rev LP: Deserter's Songs Yr: 1998 Song 11: It's All over Now, Baby Blue Artist: The Animals LP: Before We Were so Rudely Interrupted Yr: 1977 Song 12: When Your Wife Has A Work Husband Artist: Brian Kiley LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 13: Only A Memory Artist: The Smithereens LP: Green Thoughts Yr: 1988 Song 14: My Body Artist: Young The Giant LP: Young The Giant Yr: 2017 Song 15: Seq/-9 Artist: The Future Sound Of London LP: Environment Six Yr: 2016
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)