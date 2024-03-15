The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Brian Kiley: Rapid Fire Jokes
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, Once Bitten, Twice Shy, that’s the music from Great White, it reached number 6 on the billboard charts back in 1989. So ahh what’s goin’ on anyway? Welcome to the café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 380. Strap in, because this time the Sonic Café brings you a bunch of rapid-fire jokes that we think will put a smile on your face. We’re featuring the comedic talents of Brian Kiley. It’s funny stuff. We’ve broken Brian’s material up into three segments that we’ll play across the hour. Wrapped in between is an eclectic mix of music that we really like. Pulled from the last 40 years. Listen for The Commitments from the 1992 movie soundtrack, great blues from J. P. Soars, the J. Geils Band, Oasis, The Animals, The Smithereens, Young the Giant and of course many more. So crank up your air pods and join us for Rapid Fire jokes, featuring the great Brian Kiley, this time from that little café way out here on the breathtaking Oregon coast. From 1977 here’s Santana covering the Zombies. This is, She’s Not There, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Once Bitten, Twice Shy
Artist: Great White
LP: Twice Shy
Yr: 1989
Song 2: She's Not There
Artist: Santana
LP: Moonflower
Yr: 1977
Song 3: Flashbulb Eyes
Artist: Arcade Fire
LP: Reflektor
Yr: 2013
Song 4: The Best One-Liners You'll Hear This Week
Artist: Brian Kiley
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: That's The Way Love Is
Artist: The Commitments
LP: The Commitments, Vol. 2
Yr: 1992
Song 6: Full Moon Night in Memphis
Artist: J.P.Soars
LP: Full Moon Night In Memphis
Yr: 2014
Song 7: Love Stinks
Artist: J. Geils Band
LP: Icon
Year: 2014
Song 8: Rapid Fire Jokes To Make You Laugh
Artist: Brian Kiley
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 9: Wonderwall
Artist: Oasis
LP: (What's The Story) Morning Glory?
Yr: 2014
Song 10: Goddess on a Hiway
Artist: Mercury Rev
LP: Deserter's Songs
Yr: 1998
Song 11: It's All over Now, Baby Blue
Artist: The Animals
LP: Before We Were so Rudely Interrupted
Yr: 1977
Song 12: When Your Wife Has A Work Husband
Artist: Brian Kiley
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 13: Only A Memory
Artist: The Smithereens
LP: Green Thoughts
Yr: 1988
Song 14: My Body
Artist: Young The Giant
LP: Young The Giant
Yr: 2017
Song 15: Seq/-9
Artist: The Future Sound Of London
LP: Environment Six
Yr: 2016
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 