The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2024, midnight
Backbeat keeps chuggin' along this week with some records by bad guys - Junior Wells making a record while he was AWOL, Ronnie Self being, well, Ronnie Self and Pearl Taylor tells those Dixie women what she thinks of them. Pat Johnson and Jake Vaadeland give us two very different takes on how modern musicians honour vintage music and we'll hear a Tahitian group that became a sensation in Paris in the `1930s.
Artist - Title Year
Lee Dorsey - Do Re Mi 1962
Hardrock Gunter - Dixieland Boogie 1951
Pat Johnson - M and O Blues 2021
The Pilgrim Travelers - Gonna Walk Right Out 1952
Jake Vaadeland - Rock Bottom 2022
Gene Krupa & His Orchestra (Featuring Roy Eldridge & Anita O'Day) - Let Me Off Uptown 1941
4 Steps Of Jive - Brown Gal 1948
Pearl Taylor - Jive I Like 1945
The Friendly Bros - Soldier Go Ahead 1951
Red Rowe And His Ridge Riders - Shaggy Dog Blues 1947
Hank Snow - Rhumba Boogie 1951
Les Tamarii Tahiti - Ute Upa Upa 1936
The Drifters - Soldier Of Fortune 1956
Junior Wells - Eagle Rock 1953
Ronnie Self - Rocky Road Blues 1957
Grandpa Jones - Closer to the Bone 1952
James Duncan, With The Duncan Trio - My Pillow Stays Wet 1964
The Silhouettes - Miss Thing 1958
Chris Montez - Some Kinda Fun 1962
Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Rock 1992

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 17, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
 