Summary: Backbeat keeps chuggin' along this week with some records by bad guys - Junior Wells making a record while he was AWOL, Ronnie Self being, well, Ronnie Self and Pearl Taylor tells those Dixie women what she thinks of them. Pat Johnson and Jake Vaadeland give us two very different takes on how modern musicians honour vintage music and we'll hear a Tahitian group that became a sensation in Paris in the `1930s.