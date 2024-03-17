Backbeat keeps chuggin' along this week with some records by bad guys - Junior Wells making a record while he was AWOL, Ronnie Self being, well, Ronnie Self and Pearl Taylor tells those Dixie women what she thinks of them. Pat Johnson and Jake Vaadeland give us two very different takes on how modern musicians honour vintage music and we'll hear a Tahitian group that became a sensation in Paris in the `1930s.
Artist - Title Year Lee Dorsey - Do Re Mi 1962 Hardrock Gunter - Dixieland Boogie 1951 Pat Johnson - M and O Blues 2021 The Pilgrim Travelers - Gonna Walk Right Out 1952 Jake Vaadeland - Rock Bottom 2022 Gene Krupa & His Orchestra (Featuring Roy Eldridge & Anita O'Day) - Let Me Off Uptown 1941 4 Steps Of Jive - Brown Gal 1948 Pearl Taylor - Jive I Like 1945 The Friendly Bros - Soldier Go Ahead 1951 Red Rowe And His Ridge Riders - Shaggy Dog Blues 1947 Hank Snow - Rhumba Boogie 1951 Les Tamarii Tahiti - Ute Upa Upa 1936 The Drifters - Soldier Of Fortune 1956 Junior Wells - Eagle Rock 1953 Ronnie Self - Rocky Road Blues 1957 Grandpa Jones - Closer to the Bone 1952 James Duncan, With The Duncan Trio - My Pillow Stays Wet 1964 The Silhouettes - Miss Thing 1958 Chris Montez - Some Kinda Fun 1962 Buddy Johnson - Buddy's Rock 1992