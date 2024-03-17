The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
Latest Tipping Point News
Tim Lenton, Hamish Prince
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 17, 2024, midnight
When big systems flip into another state, that is trouble for species needing normal. Like us. We get the latest on global tipping points in 2023 from one of the worlds experts, Professor Tim Lenton from Exeter University. Then we explore earth energy imbalance at the poles with Hamish Prince and greenlash - backward steps in the European Union.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Reading from Editorial in Science written by Guillaume Chapron on Greenlash.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:52 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240320 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 17, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 240320 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 17, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 8 Download File...
Ecoshock 240320 Affiliates Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 17, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 