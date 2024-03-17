When big systems flip into another state, that is trouble for species needing normal. Like us. We get the latest on global tipping points in 2023 from one of the worlds experts, Professor Tim Lenton from Exeter University. Then we explore earth energy imbalance at the poles with Hamish Prince and greenlash - backward steps in the European Union.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Reading from Editorial in Science written by Guillaume Chapron on Greenlash.
