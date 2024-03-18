March 17, 2024: Introducing La Perla

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 18, 2024, midnight

Summary: Anatolian rock chestnuts from the 70s; the music of Bogotá's La Perla who will be performing in Richmond this spring; a set of cumbia that will get you moving; guitarist Mark Leggett channels Ali Farka Touré and Baaba Maal; rockin' desert blues including the wonderful new compilation of Abdallah Oumbadougou; the cinematic psychedelic soul of Barcelona's Bidaide

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Zaman Zaman | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019

Cem Karaca | Turkey | O Leyli | Nem Kaldı? | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1975

Barış Manço & Kurtalan Ekspresi | Turkey | Lambaya Püf De! | Sakla Samanı Gelir Zamanı | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1976

Erkin Koray | Turkey | Tımbıllı | 2 | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1976



La Perla | Colombia | El Sol | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022

Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Come See Us Play | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016

Son Palenque | Colombia | Cumbia Africana | Afric Erotic | Felito | 1986

La Perla | Colombia | Chicharachera | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022

Tonada | Colombia | Dale Tú, Pa' Ve | Dale Tú, Pa' Ve - Single | Tambora | 2024



Celso Piña Y Su Ronda Bogota | México | Cumbia Sobre El Río | Barrio Bravo | WEA Latina | 2001

Marco Flores Y La Jerez | México | El Botecito (feat. Los Hijos Del Pueblo) | El Botecito - Single | Nacional | 2024

Radio Cumbia | Colombia | El Pipiloco | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008

Mexican Institute Of Sound | México | Es-Toy | Algo-Ritmo: Hits 2004-2024 | Soy Sauce | 2024-2012



Ali Farka Touré | Mali | Boyrei | The River | World Circuit | 1990

Mark Leggett | USA | Road To Mali | Road To Mali - Single | Earthsonix | 2024

Baaba Maal & Mansour Seck | Sénégal | Bibbe Leydy | Djam Leelii: The Adventurers | Mango | 1989



Abdallah Oumbadougou | Niger | Imidiwan | Amghar: The Godfather Of Tuareg Music, Vol. 1 | Petaluma | 2024-2012

Terakaft | Mali | Alghalem | Aratan N Azawad | World Village | 2011

Tamikrest | Mali-Algeria | Ayitma Madjam | Toumastin | Glitterhouse | 2011

Tinariwen | Mali | Tamatant Tilay | Aman Iman : Water Is Life | Independiente | 2007

Imarhan | Algeria | Ehad Wa Dagh | Temet | City Slang | 2018



Bidaide | Catalunya Spain | Batua | Batua / Love Me & Give Me Up - Single | Matasuna | 2024

The Budos Band | USA | Ride Or Die | II | Daptone | 2007

Bixiga 70 | Brazil | Ocupai | Ocupai | Mais Um | 2014

Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | We Thit | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuna | 2017



