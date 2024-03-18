The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
March 18, 2024, midnight
Anatolian rock chestnuts from the 70s; the music of Bogotá's La Perla who will be performing in Richmond this spring; a set of cumbia that will get you moving; guitarist Mark Leggett channels Ali Farka Touré and Baaba Maal; rockin' desert blues including the wonderful new compilation of Abdallah Oumbadougou; the cinematic psychedelic soul of Barcelona's Bidaide
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Umut Adan | Turkey-Italy | Zaman Zaman | Bahar | Riverboat | 2019
Cem Karaca | Turkey | O Leyli | Nem Kaldı? | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1975
Barış Manço & Kurtalan Ekspresi | Turkey | Lambaya Püf De! | Sakla Samanı Gelir Zamanı | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1976
Erkin Koray | Turkey | Tımbıllı | 2 | Turkishvinyl | 2024-1976

La Perla | Colombia | El Sol | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022
Sidestepper | Colombia-England UK | Come See Us Play | Supernatural Love | Real World | 2016
Son Palenque | Colombia | Cumbia Africana | Afric Erotic | Felito | 1986
La Perla | Colombia | Chicharachera | Callejera | Mambo Negro | 2022
Tonada | Colombia | Dale Tú, Pa' Ve | Dale Tú, Pa' Ve - Single | Tambora | 2024

Celso Piña Y Su Ronda Bogota | México | Cumbia Sobre El Río | Barrio Bravo | WEA Latina | 2001
Marco Flores Y La Jerez | México | El Botecito (feat. Los Hijos Del Pueblo) | El Botecito - Single | Nacional | 2024
Radio Cumbia | Colombia | El Pipiloco | De Mente Caliente | Polen | 2008
Mexican Institute Of Sound | México | Es-Toy | Algo-Ritmo: Hits 2004-2024 | Soy Sauce | 2024-2012

Ali Farka Touré | Mali | Boyrei | The River | World Circuit | 1990
Mark Leggett | USA | Road To Mali | Road To Mali - Single | Earthsonix | 2024
Baaba Maal & Mansour Seck | Sénégal | Bibbe Leydy | Djam Leelii: The Adventurers | Mango | 1989

Abdallah Oumbadougou | Niger | Imidiwan | Amghar: The Godfather Of Tuareg Music, Vol. 1 | Petaluma | 2024-2012
Terakaft | Mali | Alghalem | Aratan N Azawad | World Village | 2011
Tamikrest | Mali-Algeria | Ayitma Madjam | Toumastin | Glitterhouse | 2011
Tinariwen | Mali | Tamatant Tilay | Aman Iman : Water Is Life | Independiente | 2007
Imarhan | Algeria | Ehad Wa Dagh | Temet | City Slang | 2018

Bidaide | Catalunya Spain | Batua | Batua / Love Me & Give Me Up - Single | Matasuna | 2024
The Budos Band | USA | Ride Or Die | II | Daptone | 2007
Bixiga 70 | Brazil | Ocupai | Ocupai | Mais Um | 2014
Professor Wouassa | Switzerland | We Thit | Grow Yes Yes! | Matasuna | 2017

01:59:59 1 March 17, 2024
Richmond VA USA
