WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
An interview with founder Max Dashu
Weekly Program
Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
March 18, 2024, midnight
WINGS contributor in Amsterdam Mindy Ran interviewed Max Dashu via zoom in March 2024, for Women's History Month. Dashu explains how and why she started the Suppressed Histories Archive and explains some of the obstacles and complications in appropriately finding and interrogating the biases of various kind of sources. She notes how the technical demands and opportunities have arisen for the project over its 54 years, and her hopes for making the entire collection searchable and accessible.
Interview by Mindy Ran; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Additional info suppressedhistories.net

00:28:54 1 March 17, 2024
Netherlands/USA, Canada
