Summary: WINGS contributor in Amsterdam Mindy Ran interviewed Max Dashu via zoom in March 2024, for Women's History Month. Dashu explains how and why she started the Suppressed Histories Archive and explains some of the obstacles and complications in appropriately finding and interrogating the biases of various kind of sources. She notes how the technical demands and opportunities have arisen for the project over its 54 years, and her hopes for making the entire collection searchable and accessible.