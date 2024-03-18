Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)

Kele Magni

Migration

Okavango African Orchestra – 2023



3) Youssou N’Dour et Le Super Etolie (Senegal)

La Solution C’est De Pardonner

Mbalax

Universal Music Africa - 2021



4) Super Diamono (Senegal)

Ndaxami

Ndaxami

Dakar Audio Diffusion- 2009



5) Kafé 3 (Guadeloupe)

Jili

Gwo Kafé

Disques DEBS International - 2004



6) Coupé Cloué (Haiti)

Roze Jadin La (Live Version)

40ieme Anniversaire

Antilles Mizik, Inc. - 1997



7) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Xi Bo Ca Céta Vive

Non Ca Podji Cue

Gravisom – 2019



8) Pedro Lima e Conjunto Os Leonenses (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Non Conveta Quá

Recordar É Viver: Antología, Vol. 1

Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2022



9) African System Orchestra (Nigeria)

Bad Friend

African System Orchestra

Decca - 1978



10) Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria)

Oche Di Mma

Aja Wele-Wele

Palenque Records y Osogwu Entertainment- 2021



11) Osenkafo I.K. Anin & Cutlass Dance Band (Ghana)

Obra Ena Woara

Cutlass Dance Band of Ghana, Vol. 1

Sacodis – 1980



12) The Exciting Talkatives (Ghana)

Susu Twa Mpowa

Peace & Love

Ploydor - 1977



13) Los Ahijados (Dominican Republic)

Llénate de Mí

El Disco de Oro de Los Ahijados: Cuco y Martín Valoy, 30 Grandes Exitos

Kunaey - 1996



14) Santiago Cerón (Dominican Republic)

El Diablo

Navegando en Sabor

Salsa International Records - 1980



15) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)

Chan Chan

Chan…Chan…Charanga!

Echo-Fuego – 2008



16) Orishas (Cuba)

300 Kilos

Emigrante

Suerte Publishing LLC – 2002



17) Mangala Camara (Mali)

Koutoumbe

Renaissance

Mieruba – 2020



18) Mamadi Diabaté et Les Ambassadeurs (Mali)

Yeke Yeke

Kante Manfila Préstente Mamadi Diabaté – A Pas de Géant

Kaba Disques – 1980s



19) Groupe d‘Animation “Kakoula Djele de Bongoville” (Gabon)

Ngougou Djiami

Groupe d‘Animation “Kakoula Djele de Bongoville”

N’Goss Production – 1986



20) Angélé Revignet (Gabon)

Iyanoayile

L’A.N.P.A.C. Production 84, Vol. 3

A.N.P.A.C. – 1984



21) Emy Laskin Ngomateke et Les Kokombo Stars (Central African Republic)

M’Balla

Les Meilleurs

Sissoko Records – 1980s





