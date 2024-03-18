The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
March 18, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music,
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)
Kele Magni
Migration
Okavango African Orchestra – 2023

3) Youssou N’Dour et Le Super Etolie (Senegal)
La Solution C’est De Pardonner
Mbalax
Universal Music Africa - 2021

4) Super Diamono (Senegal)
Ndaxami
Ndaxami
Dakar Audio Diffusion- 2009

5) Kafé 3 (Guadeloupe)
Jili
Gwo Kafé
Disques DEBS International - 2004

6) Coupé Cloué (Haiti)
Roze Jadin La (Live Version)
40ieme Anniversaire
Antilles Mizik, Inc. - 1997

7) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Xi Bo Ca Céta Vive
Non Ca Podji Cue
Gravisom – 2019

8) Pedro Lima e Conjunto Os Leonenses (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Non Conveta Quá
Recordar É Viver: Antología, Vol. 1
Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2022

9) African System Orchestra (Nigeria)
Bad Friend
African System Orchestra
Decca - 1978

10) Oliver Nayoka (Nigeria)
Oche Di Mma
Aja Wele-Wele
Palenque Records y Osogwu Entertainment- 2021

11) Osenkafo I.K. Anin & Cutlass Dance Band (Ghana)
Obra Ena Woara
Cutlass Dance Band of Ghana, Vol. 1
Sacodis – 1980

12) The Exciting Talkatives (Ghana)
Susu Twa Mpowa
Peace & Love
Ploydor - 1977

13) Los Ahijados (Dominican Republic)
Llénate de Mí
El Disco de Oro de Los Ahijados: Cuco y Martín Valoy, 30 Grandes Exitos
Kunaey - 1996

14) Santiago Cerón (Dominican Republic)
El Diablo
Navegando en Sabor
Salsa International Records - 1980

15) Charanga Habanera (Cuba)
Chan Chan
Chan…Chan…Charanga!
Echo-Fuego – 2008

16) Orishas (Cuba)
300 Kilos
Emigrante
Suerte Publishing LLC – 2002

17) Mangala Camara (Mali)
Koutoumbe
Renaissance
Mieruba – 2020

18) Mamadi Diabaté et Les Ambassadeurs (Mali)
Yeke Yeke
Kante Manfila Préstente Mamadi Diabaté – A Pas de Géant
Kaba Disques – 1980s

19) Groupe d‘Animation “Kakoula Djele de Bongoville” (Gabon)
Ngougou Djiami
Groupe d‘Animation “Kakoula Djele de Bongoville”
N’Goss Production – 1986

20) Angélé Revignet (Gabon)
Iyanoayile
L’A.N.P.A.C. Production 84, Vol. 3
A.N.P.A.C. – 1984

21) Emy Laskin Ngomateke et Les Kokombo Stars (Central African Republic)
M’Balla
Les Meilleurs
Sissoko Records – 1980s

Download Program Podcast
01:59:45 1 March 17, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:45  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 