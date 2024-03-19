The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 03-18-24
Weekly Program
James Talarico; Pete Buttigieg.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 19, 2024, midnight
Pro-queer Christian soldiers battle religious nationalists; ten years of Nigerian crackdowns on LGBTQ people; New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parades are troubled no more; England’s N.H.S. cuts off trans kids’ puberty blockers, Uganda activists lose their recognition appeal, Tokyo and Sapporo courts rule for marriage equality, drivers can only be male or female in Kansas and Arkansas, and Floridians can now “say some gay.”
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Marcos Najera & Kalyn Hardman and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Kelly Cogswell & Harriet Hirshorn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music:Troye Sivan; Emma’s Revolution featuring Reggie Harris; Jim Nabors; U2; The Byrds; The Irish Tenors.
