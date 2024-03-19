Talarico Testifies, Nigerian Allies & Untroubled Irish & global LGBTQ news!

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James Talarico; Pete Buttigieg.

Summary: Pro-queer Christian soldiers battle religious nationalists; ten years of Nigerian crackdowns on LGBTQ people; New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parades are troubled no more; England’s N.H.S. cuts off trans kids’ puberty blockers, Uganda activists lose their recognition appeal, Tokyo and Sapporo courts rule for marriage equality, drivers can only be male or female in Kansas and Arkansas, and Floridians can now “say some gay.”

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Marcos Najera & Kalyn Hardman and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Kelly Cogswell & Harriet Hirshorn. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music:Troye Sivan; Emma’s Revolution featuring Reggie Harris; Jim Nabors; U2; The Byrds; The Irish Tenors.

