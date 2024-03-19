The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
A People's History of Ancient Rome with Lessons for Today
Weekly Program
Michael Parenti
 Maria Gilardin
March 19, 2024
Who was Julius Caesar, a dictator or a populist? And who really was Brutus, who murdered him on the Ides of March? A young hero or a participant in a deep seated conspiracy? This intriguing lecture by the noted author, speaker, activist and scholar Michael Parenti provides surprising new insights and parallels to today that are both shocking and amusing.

This rebroadcast is part of the very popular and ever expanding series on what Parenti called Real History, a different and intriguing reading of a surprisingly large number all too familiar stories.

Parenti spoke about his Pulitzer Price nominated book: The Assassination of Julius Caesar, a people's history of ancient Rome. He was recorded by Brian Barry in the summer of 2003 in San Francisco at Modern Times Books.

DATE: Summer of 2003
TUC Radio

Download Program Podcast
March 19, 2024
Modern Times, San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
