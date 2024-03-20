The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Nicole Voudren
 Sea Change Radio
March 20, 2024, midnight
According to Reuters, electric vehicle sales leapt 50% in the US in 2023, and are expected to grow by another 30% in 2024. But driving around your city or town, you’ll probably still see a lot more gas stations than electric charging stations. This week on Sea Change Radio, we learn the ins and outs of electric vehicle infrastructure from Nicole Voudren, an engineer, educator and consultant in the EV charging space. We look at how private industry, public utilities, and governmental agencies are all converging in this new vital area of the economy to help Americans transition away from internal combustion engine vehicles and get electrified. Voudren talks about the Tesla supercharging network, free, ad-based charging initiatives like Volta, and other ways that technologies are improving to help allay the range anxiety that many EV owners experience.

Track: Electricity
Artist: Moby
Album: Moby
Label: Instinct
Year: 1992

Track: Lonesome and a Long Way From Home
Artist: Delaney & Bonnie
Album: Motel Shot
Label: Atco
Year: 1971

Track: Master Charge
Artist: Albert Collins
Album: Ice Pickin'
Label: Alligator Records
Year: 1978

00:29:00 1 March 20, 2024
San Francisco
