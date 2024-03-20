The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Half-Cocked Tales
March 20, 2024, midnight
In this episode, the hosts discuss the Equal Rights Amendment and the ongoing efforts to ratify it. They explore the history of the amendment and the current state of the ratification process. The conversation also touches on the importance of equal rights and the need for Congressional action. The hosts then shift gears to discuss the James Webb Space Telescope and its ability to observe protostars and detect complex organic molecules. The episode includes a discussion on the possibility of alien life and the potential similarities between extraterrestrial beings and humans. In this part of the conversation, the hosts discuss topics such as dark matter and cosmology, the tired light theory, fundamental constants of nature, and the implications of new cosmological models. The importance of journalism in fact-checking is highlighted in this weeks "Fact Checkin' Time", and the conversation ends with a heartwarming story about the full recovery of a coral reef.

