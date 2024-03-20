The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Resist The Anti-Communist Brainwash, Step Into The Revolution For A Whole New World
Weekly Program
Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show co-hosts); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – The RevComs); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, New York)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2024, midnight
Introduction, with Bob Avakian “What if...?”, from “Revolution and Religion,” a dialogue with Cornel West. Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor on “We Need and We Demand, a Whole New Way to Live, a Fundamentally Different System,” a proclamation from the RevComs. Raymond Lotta, on Taking on the Anti-Communist Brainwash. Bob Avakian on the “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America.” From the Bob Avakian Interviews. International Women's Day in Los Angeles, a speech by Sunsara Taylor.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

