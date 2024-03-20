Resist The Anti-Communist Brainwash, Step Into The Revolution For A Whole New World

Subtitle: Resist The Anti-Communist Brainwash, Step Into The Revolution For A Whole New World

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor (RNL Show co-hosts); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – The RevComs); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books, New York)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 20, 2024, midnight

Summary: Introduction, with Bob Avakian “What if...?”, from “Revolution and Religion,” a dialogue with Cornel West. Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor on “We Need and We Demand, a Whole New Way to Live, a Fundamentally Different System,” a proclamation from the RevComs. Raymond Lotta, on Taking on the Anti-Communist Brainwash. Bob Avakian on the “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America.” From the Bob Avakian Interviews. International Women's Day in Los Angeles, a speech by Sunsara Taylor.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



