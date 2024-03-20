Introduction, with Bob Avakian “What if...?”, from “Revolution and Religion,” a dialogue with Cornel West. Annie Day and Sunsara Taylor on “We Need and We Demand, a Whole New Way to Live, a Fundamentally Different System,” a proclamation from the RevComs. Raymond Lotta, on Taking on the Anti-Communist Brainwash. Bob Avakian on the “Constitution for the New Socialist Republic in North America.” From the Bob Avakian Interviews. International Women's Day in Los Angeles, a speech by Sunsara Taylor.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.