Bernie Sanders is one of the more notable figures calling for a 32-hour work-week in the United States. The most well-known labour leader in the USA at present, Shawn Fain, has testified about the campaign. The most radical version of the proposal would involve 40-hours pay for 32-hours work, following in the lines of previous U.S. campaigns for a shorter work-week. Phil and Tony discuss the campaign.
Interview with Tony Leah
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview