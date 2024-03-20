Notes:



Digable Planets, “La Femme Fetal”

from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)

Pendulum Records - 1993



Digable Planets, “Escapism (Gettin' Free)”

from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)

Pendulum Records - 1993



Sweet Tee, “It's My Beat”

from It's Tee Time

Arista/Legacy - 1988



Sade, “Soldier of Love”

from Soldier of Love

RCA Records Label - 2010



India Shawn, “Don't Play With My Heart”

from BEFORE WE GO

Epic - 2021



Quantic, “I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell)”

from I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell) - Single

Selva Records - 2021



PJ Harvey, “You Said Something”

from Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea

Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000



Esthero, “Breath from Another”

from Breath from Another

Work - 1998



Little Simz, “Mood Swings”

from Drop 7

Forever Living Originals - 2024



Khruangbin, “First Class”

from Mordechai

Dead Oceans - 2020



The Counts, “Love Sign”

from Love Sign

Aware - 1972



Que D, “Rock Box (Dilla Instrumental)”

from 12"

Royal Flyness - 2000



Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”

from Mama's Gun

Motown (Kedar) - 2000



Erykah Badu, “Orange Moon”

from Mama's Gun

Motown (Kedar) - 2000



Billie Holiday, “I'll Get By”

from 1944 Esquire at the Met

reel to reel



Sly & The Family Stone, “Just Like a Baby”

from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)

Epic/Legacy - 1971



Sly & The Family Stone, “Poet”

from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)

Epic/Legacy - 1971



The Supremes, “I Hear a Symphony”

from I Hear A Symphony (Expanded Edition)

UNI/MOTOWN - 2012



Diana Ross, “MacArthur Park Suite”

from MacArthur Park Suite Extended

Casablanca - 1978



The Clash, “Ivan Meets G.I. Joe”

from Sandinista!

Sony Music UK - 2013



Amália Rodrigues, “Carmencita”

from Amalia Rodrigues

EP - 2014



Rosalía, “QUE NO SALGA LA LUNA (Cap.2: Boda)”

from EL MAL QUERER

Columbia - 2018



Bibi Club, “Femme-Lady”

from Le soleil et la mer

Secret City Records - 2022



Nilüfer Yanya, “chase me”

from PAINLESS

ATO Records - 2022



La Luz, “Strange World”

from News of the Universe

Sub Pop Records - 2024



The Sugarcubes, “Regina”

from Here Today, Tomorrow Next Week!

Alda Music - 1989



Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”

from Speak for Yourself

RCA Victor - 2005

