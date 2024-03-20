The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
March 20, 2024, midnight


Digable Planets, “La Femme Fetal”
from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)
Pendulum Records - 1993

Digable Planets, “Escapism (Gettin' Free)”
from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)
Pendulum Records - 1993

Sweet Tee, “It's My Beat”
from It's Tee Time
Arista/Legacy - 1988

Sade, “Soldier of Love”
from Soldier of Love
RCA Records Label - 2010

India Shawn, “Don't Play With My Heart”
from BEFORE WE GO
Epic - 2021

Quantic, “I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell)”
from I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell) - Single
Selva Records - 2021

PJ Harvey, “You Said Something”
from Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000

Esthero, “Breath from Another”
from Breath from Another
Work - 1998

Little Simz, “Mood Swings”
from Drop 7
Forever Living Originals - 2024

Khruangbin, “First Class”
from Mordechai
Dead Oceans - 2020

The Counts, “Love Sign”
from Love Sign
Aware - 1972

Que D, “Rock Box (Dilla Instrumental)”
from 12"
Royal Flyness - 2000

Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000

Erykah Badu, “Orange Moon”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000

Billie Holiday, “I'll Get By”
from 1944 Esquire at the Met
reel to reel

Sly & The Family Stone, “Just Like a Baby”
from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)
Epic/Legacy - 1971

Sly & The Family Stone, “Poet”
from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)
Epic/Legacy - 1971

The Supremes, “I Hear a Symphony”
from I Hear A Symphony (Expanded Edition)
UNI/MOTOWN - 2012

Diana Ross, “MacArthur Park Suite”
from MacArthur Park Suite Extended
Casablanca - 1978

The Clash, “Ivan Meets G.I. Joe”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013

Amália Rodrigues, “Carmencita”
from Amalia Rodrigues
EP - 2014

Rosalía, “QUE NO SALGA LA LUNA (Cap.2: Boda)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018

Bibi Club, “Femme-Lady”
from Le soleil et la mer
Secret City Records - 2022

Nilüfer Yanya, “chase me”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022

La Luz, “Strange World”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024

The Sugarcubes, “Regina”
from Here Today, Tomorrow Next Week!
Alda Music - 1989

Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”
from Speak for Yourself
RCA Victor - 2005

Download Program Podcast
01:58:30 1 March 17, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 01:58:30  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 