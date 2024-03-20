|
Digable Planets, “La Femme Fetal”
from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)
Pendulum Records - 1993
Digable Planets, “Escapism (Gettin' Free)”
from Reachin' (A New Refutation Of Time And Space)
Pendulum Records - 1993
Sweet Tee, “It's My Beat”
from It's Tee Time
Arista/Legacy - 1988
Sade, “Soldier of Love”
from Soldier of Love
RCA Records Label - 2010
India Shawn, “Don't Play With My Heart”
from BEFORE WE GO
Epic - 2021
Quantic, “I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell)”
from I Won't Fade Away (feat. Alice Russell) - Single
Selva Records - 2021
PJ Harvey, “You Said Something”
from Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea
Universal-Island Records Ltd. - 2000
Esthero, “Breath from Another”
from Breath from Another
Work - 1998
Little Simz, “Mood Swings”
from Drop 7
Forever Living Originals - 2024
Khruangbin, “First Class”
from Mordechai
Dead Oceans - 2020
The Counts, “Love Sign”
from Love Sign
Aware - 1972
Que D, “Rock Box (Dilla Instrumental)”
from 12"
Royal Flyness - 2000
Erykah Badu, “A.D. 2000”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000
Erykah Badu, “Orange Moon”
from Mama's Gun
Motown (Kedar) - 2000
Billie Holiday, “I'll Get By”
from 1944 Esquire at the Met
reel to reel
Sly & The Family Stone, “Just Like a Baby”
from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)
Epic/Legacy - 1971
Sly & The Family Stone, “Poet”
from There's a Riot Goin' On (Expanded Edition)
Epic/Legacy - 1971
The Supremes, “I Hear a Symphony”
from I Hear A Symphony (Expanded Edition)
UNI/MOTOWN - 2012
Diana Ross, “MacArthur Park Suite”
from MacArthur Park Suite Extended
Casablanca - 1978
The Clash, “Ivan Meets G.I. Joe”
from Sandinista!
Sony Music UK - 2013
Amália Rodrigues, “Carmencita”
from Amalia Rodrigues
EP - 2014
Rosalía, “QUE NO SALGA LA LUNA (Cap.2: Boda)”
from EL MAL QUERER
Columbia - 2018
Bibi Club, “Femme-Lady”
from Le soleil et la mer
Secret City Records - 2022
Nilüfer Yanya, “chase me”
from PAINLESS
ATO Records - 2022
La Luz, “Strange World”
from News of the Universe
Sub Pop Records - 2024
The Sugarcubes, “Regina”
from Here Today, Tomorrow Next Week!
Alda Music - 1989
Imogen Heap, “Hide and Seek”
from Speak for Yourself
RCA Victor - 2005