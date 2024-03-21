Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we commemorate the 25th anniversary of NATO’s first act of offence, against another country, the war on Yugoslavia with interviews with two informed guests. The great writer and journalist Diana Johnstone shows up first to talk about the true reasons for the war and about the similarities between that war and the current war in Ukraine. Then in our second half hour, we have a lengthy discussion with investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg about the intelligence aspects of the war that helped to drive the Yugoslavia venture and other US-based initiatives continuing to advance US hegemony throughout the post cold war globe.