The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 425
13
Michael Welch, Kit Klarenberg, Diana Johnstone
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
March 21, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we commemorate the 25th anniversary of NATO’s first act of offence, against another country, the war on Yugoslavia with interviews with two informed guests. The great writer and journalist Diana Johnstone shows up first to talk about the true reasons for the war and about the similarities between that war and the current war in Ukraine. Then in our second half hour, we have a lengthy discussion with investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg about the intelligence aspects of the war that helped to drive the Yugoslavia venture and other US-based initiatives continuing to advance US hegemony throughout the post cold war globe.
interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 March 21, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 