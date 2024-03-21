Wrap your ears around some sassed-up Serbian Balkan brass. It's our debut of the playful ShazaLaKazoo! Plus, more ginchy cool tropical from Cheo. And, first spins for Meril Wublin and Nabihah Iqbal. Vancouver's Empanadas Ilegales share the most Canadian tune ever, Tobagan. From Coast to coast to coast, Canada loves its World Beat! Join us.
Calcopyrite Communications
ShazaLaKazoo - Sol Cheo - Mango Cool Empanadas Ilegales - Tobogan Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake Meril Wubslin - Un calme Nabihah Iqbal - Sky River (Haider Uppal Remix) Tiken Jah Fakoly feat.Horace Andy, Chico Cesar - Africain a Paris L.A.B. - Oh No (Pt 2) Ladama - Underground Gajanes - Floods Of Diamonds Jaffa Road (Eccodek Remix) - Wordless Melody Maetar - In The Sun