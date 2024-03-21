The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 21, 2024, midnight
Wrap your ears around some sassed-up Serbian Balkan brass. It's our debut of the playful ShazaLaKazoo! Plus, more ginchy cool tropical from Cheo. And, first spins for Meril Wublin and Nabihah Iqbal. Vancouver's Empanadas Ilegales share the most Canadian tune ever, Tobagan. From Coast to coast to coast, Canada loves its World Beat! Join us.
Calcopyrite Communications
ShazaLaKazoo - Sol
Cheo - Mango Cool
Empanadas Ilegales - Tobogan
Kiran Ahluwalia - Pancake
Meril Wubslin - Un calme
Nabihah Iqbal - Sky River (Haider Uppal Remix)
Tiken Jah Fakoly feat.Horace Andy, Chico Cesar - Africain a Paris
L.A.B. - Oh No (Pt 2)
Ladama - Underground
Gajanes - Floods Of Diamonds
Jaffa Road (Eccodek Remix) - Wordless Melody
Maetar - In The Sun

World Beat Canada Radio March 23 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:03 1 March 21, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:03  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 