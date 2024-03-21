The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 21, 2024, midnight
Two from Ardnamurchan, apparently renowned for its whiskey. We also hit the high seas with The Real McKenzies and Barbar O'Rhum. Plus, we catch Toxic Frogs hard at Play Play Play. Join Patricia Fraser for another hour of Canada's best Celtic mix on Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Peatbog Faeries - The Humours Of Ardnamurchan
The Scratch - God Slap
Vishten - Chalet Groove
La Bottine Souriante - Tralala
Yoko Pwno - Horace's
Toxic Frogs - Play Play Play
The Irish Experience - Scatter The Mud
Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamurchan
Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage - Reynardine
The Real McKenzies - Sloop John B
Barbar O'Rhum - Freres de Bitte
Phamie Gow - Harpbeats
Plantec - Naoned E Breizh

