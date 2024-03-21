Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Going Underground, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.



From FRANCE- For the 7th year in a row Finland was voted the happiest country in the world, while the US dropped to 23rd, its lowest spot since the poll began. There has been strong criticism of Netanyahu in the Israeli press. Canada is to halt all arms shipments to Israel, joining Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands- however the US supplies 69% and Germany supplies 30% of all Israeli weapon imports.



From GOING UNDERGROUND- Afshin spoke with Daniel Levy, a peace negotiator who was part of the Taba and Oslo summits, and currently serves as the president of the US/ Middle East Project. They discuss the role that the US plays in enabling the Israeli war in Palestine. Levy says that the US has global political framing for the Middle East region, with Israel and a few Arab states as allies. And that the US has a history of colonizing many parts of the world besides North America. He says America has the leverage to cease the war but it would never happen with a single phone call, but sustained actions. They discuss the possibility of a regional war beyond US/UK bombing in Yemen, how Israel has developed impunity for actions in the region, and the need to break the US and West monopoly on ending conflicts. Does the world need an effective World Court, and should the global south be included in creating worldwide order.



From GERMANY- The US government has found no evidence of brain injuries from the so-called Havana Syndrome, first alleged in Cuba in 2016. Farmers across Europe are continuing their road blockage protests against what they say is too much government overreach, environmental regulation, and forced importation of duty-free Ukrainian produce flooding their markets. A climate researcher and delegate to the climate change conferences from Stanford University describes what the world might look like in 20-30 years if we continue on our current environmental path.



"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing."

-- Malcolm X



