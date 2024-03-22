|
|
| This week’s archive radio show features bad timing, an update on Syria, the banning of the Sons of Bitche, an actual Soul City, and we feature the concept of reclaiming the commons.
Different points of view from different perspectives. Hang on to your beanie — it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week's show originally aired on May 7th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:30
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17
ASS Access
by: The Final Edition
02:17—04:47
Bad Timing: Butt Biting Bears and Inappropriate Tattoos
Music: London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry — Monsters of Shamisen
04:43—10:06
Announcements
10:06—11:03
Irony of the Week: Reasonable People?
Music: Musique de Cirque
11:03—12:44
What the Hell Happened to Syria?
Music: Laura Lace — Gary Schnitzer — Epic Symphonic Rock — Kálmán Balogh Gypsy Cimbalom Band — Tina S
12:42—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30
Facecrack Censors the Sons of Bitches
Music: Man Seeks the Future
27:29—29:37
Soul City
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Danny Elfman
29:37—35:55
Reclaiming the Commons
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Mannheim Steamroller
35:55—41:11
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:11—41:20
Romping Through The Swamp
by Holy Modal Rounders
41:19—43:48
The Widow Paris
by Lester P. Rawws Graveside Quartet
43:47—48:10
Deeper Well
by David Olney
48:09—51:46
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:34—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:03
I Love Everybody
by Johnny Winter
0:02—3:40
Got Life (Live)
by Nina Simone
3:38—5:46
Credits
5:43—6:00
