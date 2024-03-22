TBR 240322 - Reclaiming the Commons*

Subtitle: Reclaiming the Commons*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 22, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s archive radio show features bad timing, an update on Syria, the banning of the Sons of Bitche, an actual Soul City, and we feature the concept of reclaiming the commons.



Different points of view from different perspectives. Hang on to your beanie — it’s time for the Thunderbolt!

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 7th, 2021



Part 1:



Station ID / Disclaimer

00:00—00:30



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



ASS Access

by: The Final Edition

02:17—04:47



Bad Timing: Butt Biting Bears and Inappropriate Tattoos

Music: London Philharmonic Orchestra & David Parry — Monsters of Shamisen

04:43—10:06



Announcements

10:06—11:03



Irony of the Week: Reasonable People?

Music: Musique de Cirque

11:03—12:44



What the Hell Happened to Syria?

Music: Laura Lace — Gary Schnitzer — Epic Symphonic Rock — Kálmán Balogh Gypsy Cimbalom Band — Tina S

12:42—27:00



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:00—27:30



Facecrack Censors the Sons of Bitches

Music: Man Seeks the Future

27:29—29:37



Soul City

Music: Mannheim Steamroller — Danny Elfman

29:37—35:55



Reclaiming the Commons

Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Mannheim Steamroller

35:55—41:11



Music Intro

41:11—41:20



Romping Through The Swamp

by Holy Modal Rounders

41:19—43:48



The Widow Paris

by Lester P. Rawws Graveside Quartet

43:47—48:10



Deeper Well

by David Olney

48:09—51:46



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

51:34—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:03



I Love Everybody

by Johnny Winter

0:02—3:40



Got Life (Live)

by Nina Simone

3:38—5:46



Credits

5:43—6:00



