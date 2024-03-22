Notes:

INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 10min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Marvin Rees Beacon Centre speech Wed13Mar24 - 01:10:00

#3 - Richard Stride Bristol Sieges of the English Civil War BGAS 18Mar24 - 01:00:00

#4 - Dav PSC Occupying Israeli Drone Manufacturer in UK Elbit Systems HQ - 00:07:00

#5 - Lord Bathurst and John Moses Cirencester Park Right To Roam BBCTWTO 18Mar24 - 00:09:00

#6 - George Galloway MP on Gaza and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron Wed20Mar24 - 00:10:00

#7 - Chris Cole Drone Wars UK Ramstein use in Ukraine Gaza ethics autonomy - 00:35:00

#8 - October 7 - Al Jazeera Investigates documentary (2024) - 01:00:00

#9 - October 7 Was An Inside Job - documentary (2024) - 00:55:00

#10 - Climate, The Movie (2024) - 01:20:00

#11a - Hedley Rees GSK Rolled Out CoVax Jabs and Pharmaceutical Corner Cutting, Dire Quality Control - 00:49:00

#11b - Andrew Lownie Mountbatten Diaries Legal Battle w Southampton Uni + Edward VIII - 00:25:00

#12a - Sabine McNeill Hampstead SRA Case right of reply - UK is world centre for Satanic RItual Abuse 20Mar24 - 00:40:00

#12b - Sabine McNeill - The Imagination S4E51 Whistleblower of Hampstead Whistleblower Kids On Satanic Pedo Ring Cover-Up - 02:00:00

#13 - David Livingstone Zionism Luciferian Kaballah Gnostics and thr Nazis Gaza Hamas Controlled Opposition - 01:15:00