Sonic Café with David Gray music from 1994, so how you doin’ anyway? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 381. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled from the last 51 years including our first ever-triple spin. We’ll get funky with some great old school seventies funk near the bottom of the hour. Listen for Funky Song from Ripple, Let Me Come Within from Renaldo Domino, and No Better Time Than Now from Ricky Allen presented back, to back, to ahh back. Great funk we love and hope you will to. We’ll also feature the comedic talents or Erica Rhodes and of course much more including Talking Heads, Spacehog, The Jayhawks from 2020, Romeo Void from 1984 and the list goes on. So crank up the volume for the Sonic Café’s very first, funky, old school, triple spin, this time from that little radio café way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest. This is Imagine Dragons from 2021 and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: What Are You? Artist: David Gray LP: Flesh Yr: 1994 Song 2: My Life Artist: Imagine Dragons LP: Mercury: Act 1 Yr: 2021 Song 3: In the Meantime Artist: Spacehog LP: In the Meantime Yr: 1994 Song 4: Lady Years Old Artist: Erica Rhodes LP: Don't Tell Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: I Zimbra Artist: Talking Heads LP: Fear Of Music Yr: 1979 Song 6: Little Victories Artist: The Jayhawks LP: Xoxo Yr: 2020 Song 7: Under (Morgan Page Remix) Artist: Under LP: Groove Salad, Volume 2 Year: 2013 Song 8: A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing ) Artist: Romeo Void LP: Instincts Yr: 1984 Song 9: Funky Song Artist: Ripple LP: Funky Song Yr: 1973 Song 10: Let Me Come Within Artist: Renaldo Domino LP: Eccentric Soul: Twinight's Lunar Rotation Yr: 1970 Song 11: No Better Time Than Now Artist: Ricky Allen LP: Ricky Allen's Rare Tracks Yr: Song 12: Psychic Caramel Artist: Nada Surf LP: High/Low Yr: 1996 Song 13: Jumble, Jumble Artist: The White Stripes LP: De Stijl Yr: 2000
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)