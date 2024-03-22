The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
Edgy On The Inside
Scott Clark
March 22, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with David Gray music from 1994, so how you doin’ anyway? I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 381. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix pulled from the last 51 years including our first ever-triple spin. We’ll get funky with some great old school seventies funk near the bottom of the hour. Listen for Funky Song from Ripple, Let Me Come Within from Renaldo Domino, and No Better Time Than Now from Ricky Allen presented back, to back, to ahh back. Great funk we love and hope you will to. We’ll also feature the comedic talents or Erica Rhodes and of course much more including Talking Heads, Spacehog, The Jayhawks from 2020, Romeo Void from 1984 and the list goes on. So crank up the volume for the Sonic Café’s very first, funky, old school, triple spin, this time from that little radio café way out here in the breathtaking Pacific Northwest. This is Imagine Dragons from 2021 and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: What Are You?
Artist: David Gray
LP: Flesh
Yr: 1994
Song 2: My Life
Artist: Imagine Dragons
LP: Mercury: Act 1
Yr: 2021
Song 3: In the Meantime
Artist: Spacehog
LP: In the Meantime
Yr: 1994
Song 4: Lady Years Old
Artist: Erica Rhodes
LP: Don't Tell Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: I Zimbra
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Fear Of Music
Yr: 1979
Song 6: Little Victories
Artist: The Jayhawks
LP: Xoxo
Yr: 2020
Song 7: Under (Morgan Page Remix)
Artist: Under
LP: Groove Salad, Volume 2
Year: 2013
Song 8: A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing )
Artist: Romeo Void
LP: Instincts
Yr: 1984
Song 9: Funky Song
Artist: Ripple
LP: Funky Song
Yr: 1973
Song 10: Let Me Come Within
Artist: Renaldo Domino
LP: Eccentric Soul: Twinight's Lunar Rotation
Yr: 1970
Song 11: No Better Time Than Now
Artist: Ricky Allen
LP: Ricky Allen's Rare Tracks
Yr:
Song 12: Psychic Caramel
Artist: Nada Surf
LP: High/Low
Yr: 1996
Song 13: Jumble, Jumble
Artist: The White Stripes
LP: De Stijl
Yr: 2000
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

