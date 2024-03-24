The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Kim Stanley Robinson & Bruce Sterling
Weekly Program
Kim Stanley Robinson, Bruce Sterling
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 24, 2024, midnight
Is it science or fiction? Both! This week on Radio Ecoshock, top climate science fiction writers Kim Stanley Robinson, and Bruce Sterling. Robinson shocked the world with his 2020 book The Ministry of the Future where 20 million people perished in a massive heat wave. We talk consequences in a new interview. My feature on the climate sci-fi work of Bruce Sterling was produced in 2006 - but sounds like today (unfortunately).
New interview of Kim Stanley Robinson by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Feature on Bruce Sterling produced 2006 by Alex Smith, with clips from SXSW 2005 in Austin Texas, and an interview on the now defunct Big-Picture.tv
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240327 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
Ecoshock 240327 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 14 Download File...
Ecoshock 240327 Affiliates Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 24, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 