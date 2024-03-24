Is it science or fiction? Both! This week on Radio Ecoshock, top climate science fiction writers Kim Stanley Robinson, and Bruce Sterling. Robinson shocked the world with his 2020 book The Ministry of the Future where 20 million people perished in a massive heat wave. We talk consequences in a new interview. My feature on the climate sci-fi work of Bruce Sterling was produced in 2006 - but sounds like today (unfortunately).
New interview of Kim Stanley Robinson by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Feature on Bruce Sterling produced 2006 by Alex Smith, with clips from SXSW 2005 in Austin Texas, and an interview on the now defunct Big-Picture.tv
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.