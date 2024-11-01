The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
March 25, 2024, midnight
We'll hear sweet soul from Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Sam Cooke, and Al Green, and listen to songs of the spirit from Nina Simone and Aretha Franklin.
UpFront Soul #2024.11 Playlist

Joan Armatrading Back to the Night Back to the Night A&M 1975

Curtis Mayfield Kung Fu Sweet Exorcist
Ebony Rhythm Band Drugs Aren't Cool (Instrumental) VA - Cold Heat - Heavy Funk Rarities 1968-1974 Vol. 1
Stevie Wonder You Haven't Done Nothin' Fulfillingness' First Finale

Deodato September 13 Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert
Sai Galaxy Hold Me Tonight (feat. Steve Monite) Okere

Smokey Robinson & the Miracles When the Words from Your Heart Get Caught in Your Throat The 35th Anniversary Collection Disc 3
Tyrone Ashley's Funky Music Machine I Want My Baby Back (Instrumental) Let Me Be Your Man
Dyke & the Blazers You Are My Sunshine Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Little Richard Ready Teddy
Horace Silver The Preacher
Sam Cooke Nothing Can Change This Love

Kashmere Stage Band Keep Doing It
Kaleta x Kronan Awe
Tony Sarfo & the Funky Afrosibi I Beg "Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983"


Syl Johnson Try Me (1967) Syl Johnson-The Complete Twinight Singles
Sunny & the Sunliners "Smile Now, Cry Later" Mr. Brown Eyed Soul
San Francisco Christian Center The Promise Sounds of the San Francisco Christian Center Cultures of Soul

Nina Simone Come By Here Good Lord It Is Finished
Al Green Stop and Check Myself Back Up Train
Ben Branch & the Operation Breadbasket Orchestra Yield Not to Temptation Last Request Chess

Aretha Franklin You'll Never Walk Alone Amazing Grace
Carla Thomas Move On Drifter Comfort Me Atlantic
Bo Diddley Who May Your Lover Be Chess Box

Richie Havens The Dolphins Resume: The Best of Richie Havens
Black Rock Yeah Yeah
Linda Lyndell What a Man Stax 50th Anniversary

ENDRECHERI Oh?. Love Faders


Charles Earland Message from a Black Man Living Black!
Sam Cooke Havin' a Party Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 RCA 1985

UpFront Soul 2024.11h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 March 25, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 